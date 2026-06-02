Constructing a Virginia baseball all-star team over the past four years
It has been two seasons since the Cavaliers reached the College World Series, and a lot has changed — new coaching staff, new starters, et cetera — but through it all, Virginia baseball has still produced plenty of college stars.
What if there was a Cavaliers all-star team? Well, it could look something like this:
Lineup
SS Griff O’Ferrall
RF Henry Ford
C Kyle Teel
3B Jake Gelof
CF AJ Gracia
1B Ethan Anderson
DH Eric Becker
2B Joe Tiroly
LF Harrison Didawick
The order — and defensive positions — could easily be shifted around, but this looks like an all-star lineup. O’Ferrall is the easy choice to occupy the leadoff spot, and his smooth defense lets him stick at shortstop. Henry Ford could hit second given his mix of speed and power, plus consistent production. O’Ferrall and Ford get on base often, giving RBI opportunities for the great Kyle Teel. Whatever he doesn’t drive in, Gelof probably would.
Garcia down at fifth feels wrong, but then again, this would be the Avengers. Not everybody gets to hit at the top of the lineup. He gets the middle of the lineup rolling ahead of Anderson’s power bat and Becker’s consistent contact. Becker takes the DH spot given he has produced a couple errors in the field despite generally strong defense. Tiroly will start at second over Henry Godbout — but it’s close. Rounding out the lineup, Didawick anchors the back end. This lineup would score 10-plus runs like it's an easy chore.
Infield
3B Jake Gelof
SS Griff O’Ferrall
2B Joe Tiroly
1B Ethan Anderson
INF Henry Godbout
INF Eric Becker
C Kyle Teel
C Jacob Ference
The catchers are easy — Teel and Ference are the ones who hit like a star outfielder. Gelof, O’Ferrall, and Anderson are also easy picks. Again, Tiroly versus Godbout is a fair conversation, but Tiroly arguably has more upside.
Outfield
LF Harrison Didawick
CF AJ Gracia
RF Henry Ford
OF Ethan O’Donnell
OF Aidan Teel
OF Casey Saucke
Casey Saucke deserves to start, but how could anyone even consider benching Gracia, Ford or Didawick? O’Donnell and Teel are clear reserves — worthy of making the team but not stealing a starting spot from their superstar peers. O’Donnell and Teel are versatile, toolsy and very fast as pinch runs or stellar pinch hitters for the all-star team.
Pitching
SP Connelly Early
SP Brian Edgington
SP Evan Blanco
RP Jay Woolfolk
RP Kevin Jaxel
RP Nick Parker
RP Jack O’Connor
RP Matt Lanzendorfer
RP Angelo Tonas
RP Lucas Hartman
CL Tyler Kapa
The pitching staff is where things get interesting. Early was a star in 2023 — and currently deals for the Boston Red Sox — so he is the unquestioned ace. Edgington and Blanco nab the other starting spots based on statistical production and general consistency. Woolfolk could be the midweek starter, although he fared better as a reliever/closer and did not achieve his full potential as a Cavalier. Parker could also be a midweek or long relief option. The same goes for O’Connor.
Jaxel, Lanzendorfer and Tonas are statistically the most experienced and generally reliable relievers to choose from. Hartman and Kapa get the nod for their ceiling, although the floor is low. This pitching staff is so talented, that they would likely be able to cover each other if any leaks happen. No one would have to shoulder 80-plus pitchers or power through a bad outing.
This would be a fun baseball team.
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Xander Tilock is a new staff writer for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he was named the Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. He authored the publication’s most articles since 2017. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock