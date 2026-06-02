Constructing a Virginia baseball all-star team over the past four years

It has been two seasons since the Cavaliers reached the College World Series, and a lot has changed — new coaching staff, new starters, et cetera — but through it all, Virginia baseball has still produced plenty of college stars.

What if there was a Cavaliers all-star team? Well, it could look something like this:

Lineup

SS Griff O’Ferrall

RF Henry Ford

C Kyle Teel

3B Jake Gelof

CF AJ Gracia

1B Ethan Anderson

DH Eric Becker

2B Joe Tiroly

LF Harrison Didawick

The order — and defensive positions — could easily be shifted around, but this looks like an all-star lineup. O’Ferrall is the easy choice to occupy the leadoff spot, and his smooth defense lets him stick at shortstop. Henry Ford could hit second given his mix of speed and power, plus consistent production. O’Ferrall and Ford get on base often, giving RBI opportunities for the great Kyle Teel. Whatever he doesn’t drive in, Gelof probably would.

Garcia down at fifth feels wrong, but then again, this would be the Avengers. Not everybody gets to hit at the top of the lineup. He gets the middle of the lineup rolling ahead of Anderson’s power bat and Becker’s consistent contact. Becker takes the DH spot given he has produced a couple errors in the field despite generally strong defense. Tiroly will start at second over Henry Godbout — but it’s close. Rounding out the lineup, Didawick anchors the back end. This lineup would score 10-plus runs like it's an easy chore.

Infield

3B Jake Gelof

SS Griff O’Ferrall

2B Joe Tiroly

1B Ethan Anderson

INF Henry Godbout

INF Eric Becker

C Kyle Teel

C Jacob Ference

The catchers are easy — Teel and Ference are the ones who hit like a star outfielder. Gelof, O’Ferrall, and Anderson are also easy picks. Again, Tiroly versus Godbout is a fair conversation, but Tiroly arguably has more upside.

Outfield

LF Harrison Didawick

CF AJ Gracia

RF Henry Ford

OF Ethan O’Donnell

OF Aidan Teel

OF Casey Saucke

Casey Saucke deserves to start, but how could anyone even consider benching Gracia, Ford or Didawick? O’Donnell and Teel are clear reserves — worthy of making the team but not stealing a starting spot from their superstar peers. O’Donnell and Teel are versatile, toolsy and very fast as pinch runs or stellar pinch hitters for the all-star team.

Pitching

SP Connelly Early

SP Brian Edgington

SP Evan Blanco

RP Jay Woolfolk

RP Kevin Jaxel

RP Nick Parker

RP Jack O’Connor

RP Matt Lanzendorfer

RP Angelo Tonas

RP Lucas Hartman

CL Tyler Kapa

The pitching staff is where things get interesting. Early was a star in 2023 — and currently deals for the Boston Red Sox — so he is the unquestioned ace. Edgington and Blanco nab the other starting spots based on statistical production and general consistency. Woolfolk could be the midweek starter, although he fared better as a reliever/closer and did not achieve his full potential as a Cavalier. Parker could also be a midweek or long relief option. The same goes for O’Connor.

Jaxel, Lanzendorfer and Tonas are statistically the most experienced and generally reliable relievers to choose from. Hartman and Kapa get the nod for their ceiling, although the floor is low. This pitching staff is so talented, that they would likely be able to cover each other if any leaks happen. No one would have to shoulder 80-plus pitchers or power through a bad outing.

This would be a fun baseball team.