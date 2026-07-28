Once again, the Cavaliers are full of veteran transfer talent — a formula which led to 11 wins last season. However, some of those previous additions have since departed via the transfer portal or have exhausted their eligibility.

Virginia will feature several new players in 2026. That was always going to be the case for a team bolstered by graduate players. Even so, there are a few portal exits that may have come as a surprise. There are three notable players the Cavaliers would probably love to have kept for 2026.

WR Trell Harris — Oklahoma

Harris is probably the player Virginia was most upset to lose. He won the Cavaliers' triple crown for receiving last year, leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns (tied). He was the team’s No. 1 receiver and likely would have been the top option again in 2026.

Virginia brought on Rico Flores Jr. to potentially fill Harris’ vacancy — but what if Virginia had both Harris and Flores? Perhaps this offense would resemble more of the 2025 squad, but with two potent deep threats.

Harris could multiple passes in every game last year and often made the big play, corralling highlights galore and scoring crucial touchdowns. He will be missed by these Cavaliers.

CB Emmanuel Karnley — Washington

Virginia has lots of depth at cornerback, but Karnley’s departure was a bit of a surprise. He was one of the Cavaliers’ most reliable pass defenders in 2025. He would have been a day-one starter, instead, he is now the No. 1 cornerback for Washington, a Big Ten power.

Karnley’s length and agility proved valuable last year. He played in all 14 games (10 starts), breaking up eight passes and snagging an interception. Karnley also recorded two tackles for loss.

Fellow defensive back Ja’Son Prevard may be the bigger loss in terms of playing time and contributions, but now-sophomore Corey Costner started to outperform Prevard late in the season. Prevard’s SPUR spot is covered. However, Karnley’s spot will have to be determined during fall camp.

DL Hunter Osborne — Arkansas

Jason Hammond is the clear top starter on the interior defensive line. Next to him, Anthony Britton received more playing time than Osborne — but that does not mean Virginia wanted him to leave. Osborne would have been a big part of the 2026 Cavaliers as the No. 3 interior lineman.

What also worsens the loss is that Osborne has two more seasons of eligibility left. Who knows how much he could have grown had he spent more time developing at Virginia. He will be a first-time starter for the Razorbacks, though — playing time was more available there.