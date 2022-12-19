Gelof Tabbed a Preseason First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball

After a record-breaking sophomore campaign, Virginia third baseman Jake Gelof looks to be among the best in college baseball once again this spring. Gelof has been named a Preseason First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. He is one of four ACC players named to the First Team.

Click here to see the full Collegiate Baseball 2023 All-America Teams.

Gelof was named an All-American by six different college baseball publications in 2022 and was also a semifinalist for both the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award. He batted .377 with 21 home runs, second-most all-time at Virginia, as well as 65 runs and a UVA program record 81 RBI, most by any player returning to college baseball this spring.

The 2023 Virginia baseball season will open on the weekend of February 17th as UVA plays in the Hughes Bro. Challenge in Wilmington, North Carolina with games against Navy, UNC-Wilmington, and Ohio.

