LIVE Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Louisville Baseball, Game Two Score

Bottom of the 1st

Top of the 1st

Becker gets a leadoff single, but UVA could not bring him across the plate. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

RHP John Paone (1-3, 4.91 ERA, 51.1 IP, 20 BB, 59 SO) is on the mound tonight for Virginia Baseball and here is how they are lining up for game two:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. C Jake Weatherspoon

6. LF Harrison Didawick

7. RF Zach Jackson

8. DH Antonio Perrotta

9. 3B Noah Murray

Virginia got a needed victory last night against Louisville, and the Cavaliers are going for the series win tonight against the Cardinals. UVA is battling to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament and need every win they can get.