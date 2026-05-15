LIVE Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Louisville Baseball, Game Two Score
Bottom of the 1st
Top of the 1st
Becker gets a leadoff single, but UVA could not bring him across the plate. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
RHP John Paone (1-3, 4.91 ERA, 51.1 IP, 20 BB, 59 SO) is on the mound tonight for Virginia Baseball and here is how they are lining up for game two:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. 1B Sam Harris
5. C Jake Weatherspoon
6. LF Harrison Didawick
7. RF Zach Jackson
8. DH Antonio Perrotta
9. 3B Noah Murray
Virginia got a needed victory last night against Louisville, and the Cavaliers are going for the series win tonight against the Cardinals. UVA is battling to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament and need every win they can get.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell