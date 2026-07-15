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Every Celebrity We Spotted at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

As ever, the A-listers were hanging around Citizens Bank Park this week.
Brigid Kennedy|
Joel Embiid, center for the 76ers, made sure to show up and show out on Tuesday.
Joel Embiid, center for the 76ers, made sure to show up and show out on Tuesday. | Caean Couto/MLB Photos/Getty Images

In this story:

Philadelphia PhilliesPittsburgh PiratesPhiladelphia 76ers

The best part of high-profile sporting events? Spotting the celebrities hidden in the crowd, of course. Sometimes, the game is easy—the A-listers in question might arrive at the event via red carpet, which means their entrance is highly publicized and searchable. Others, however, seem to sneak into the stands sans fanfare, where they hide behind sunglasses and massive tubs of popcorn.

Still, such chameleons are no match for the star spotters at Sports Illustrated, who track Very Important People like ABS tracks a ball. These eagle-like skills were put to good use on Tuesday, when plenty of notable bigwigs appeared at Citizens Bank Park for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. To be fair, a lot of these celebs essentially came in through the front door, meaning viewers and fans probably knew they were there. But SI still put them all in a list for ya! And that's gotta count for something.

Let's take a peek:

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston, MLB All-Star Game, MLB
Cranston is an actor known for his turn in 'Breaking Bad.' | Caean Couto/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Boyz II Men

MLB All-Star Game, MLB, Boyz II Men
Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris, and Shawn Stockman comprise the iconic Philadelphia-bred R&B trio. | Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Patti LaBelle

MLB All-Star Game, MLB, Patti LaBelle
LaBelle is known for her hits 'On My Own,' 'Lady Marmalade,' and 'If Only You Knew.' | Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid, mlb, mlb all-star game, philadelphia 76ers
Embiid plays center for the Philadelphia 76ers. | Caean Couto/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Josh Richards and Brianna LaPaglia

Josh Richards, Brianna LaPaglia, MLB, MLB All-Star game
Richards and LaPaglia are of Barstool Sports fame. | Caean Couto/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant, MLB, MLB All-Star
Durant plays forward for the Houston Rockets. | Rob Tringali/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Kendall Vertes

Kendall Vertes, MLB, MLB All-Star
Fans will recognize Vertes from her time on the reality show 'Dance Moms.' | Caean Couto/MLB Photos Getty Images

Miles Teller

Miles Teller, MLB, MLB All-Star
Teller is an actor known for films like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Whiplash.' | Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson, MLB, MLB All-Star Game
Brunson is the mastermind behind the Philadelphia-set hit 'Abbott Elementary.' | Rob Tringali/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Freeway and Beanie Sigel

Freeway, Beanie Sigel, MLB, MLB All-Star
Both men are Philadelphia-born rappers. | Rob Tringali/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins

chase utley, jimmy rollins, mlb, mlb all-star weekend
Utley and Rollins are each retired Phillies. | Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Mike Schmidt and Steve Carlton

Mike Schmidt, Steve Carlton, Phillies, MLB, baseball
Schmidt and Carlton were both former members of the Phillies, as well. | Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Livvy Dunne

Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne, MLB, MLB All-Star Game
The former LSU gymnast is dating Pirates ace Paul Skenes. | Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson, mlb, mlb all-star game
Hudson sang 'America the Beautiful' ahead of the All-Star Game on Tuesday. | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Shane Gillis

The comedian appeared on the jumbotron with Miles Teller on Tuesday night.

Alexander Stewart

MLB All-Star Game, MLB, Alexander Stewart
Stewart is a Canadian pop singer. | Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Charles E. Alston

Charles E. Alston, mlb, mlb all-star game
Alston is a Philadelphia native and music industry mainstay. | Caean Couto/MLB Photos/Getty Images

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Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

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