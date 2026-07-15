Every Celebrity We Spotted at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The best part of high-profile sporting events? Spotting the celebrities hidden in the crowd, of course. Sometimes, the game is easy—the A-listers in question might arrive at the event via red carpet, which means their entrance is highly publicized and searchable. Others, however, seem to sneak into the stands sans fanfare, where they hide behind sunglasses and massive tubs of popcorn.

Still, such chameleons are no match for the star spotters at Sports Illustrated, who track Very Important People like ABS tracks a ball. These eagle-like skills were put to good use on Tuesday, when plenty of notable bigwigs appeared at Citizens Bank Park for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. To be fair, a lot of these celebs essentially came in through the front door, meaning viewers and fans probably knew they were there. But SI still put them all in a list for ya! And that's gotta count for something.

Let's take a peek:

Bryan Cranston

Cranston is an actor known for his turn in 'Breaking Bad.' | Caean Couto/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Boyz II Men

Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris, and Shawn Stockman comprise the iconic Philadelphia-bred R&B trio. | Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Patti LaBelle

LaBelle is known for her hits 'On My Own,' 'Lady Marmalade,' and 'If Only You Knew.' | Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Joel Embiid

Embiid plays center for the Philadelphia 76ers. | Caean Couto/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Josh Richards and Brianna LaPaglia

Richards and LaPaglia are of Barstool Sports fame. | Caean Couto/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Kevin Durant

Durant plays forward for the Houston Rockets. | Rob Tringali/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Kendall Vertes

Fans will recognize Vertes from her time on the reality show 'Dance Moms.' | Caean Couto/MLB Photos Getty Images

Miles Teller

Teller is an actor known for films like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Whiplash.' | Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Brunson is the mastermind behind the Philadelphia-set hit 'Abbott Elementary.' | Rob Tringali/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Freeway and Beanie Sigel

Both men are Philadelphia-born rappers. | Rob Tringali/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins

Utley and Rollins are each retired Phillies. | Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Mike Schmidt and Steve Carlton

Schmidt and Carlton were both former members of the Phillies, as well. | Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Livvy Dunne

The former LSU gymnast is dating Pirates ace Paul Skenes. | Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Hudson sang 'America the Beautiful' ahead of the All-Star Game on Tuesday. | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Shane Gillis

The comedian appeared on the jumbotron with Miles Teller on Tuesday night.

Miles Teller & Shane Gillis 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wj9WVUioqG — TickPick (@TickPick) July 15, 2026

Alexander Stewart

Stewart is a Canadian pop singer. | Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Charles E. Alston

Alston is a Philadelphia native and music industry mainstay. | Caean Couto/MLB Photos/Getty Images

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