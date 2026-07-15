Every Celebrity We Spotted at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game
The best part of high-profile sporting events? Spotting the celebrities hidden in the crowd, of course. Sometimes, the game is easy—the A-listers in question might arrive at the event via red carpet, which means their entrance is highly publicized and searchable. Others, however, seem to sneak into the stands sans fanfare, where they hide behind sunglasses and massive tubs of popcorn.
Still, such chameleons are no match for the star spotters at Sports Illustrated, who track Very Important People like ABS tracks a ball. These eagle-like skills were put to good use on Tuesday, when plenty of notable bigwigs appeared at Citizens Bank Park for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. To be fair, a lot of these celebs essentially came in through the front door, meaning viewers and fans probably knew they were there. But SI still put them all in a list for ya! And that's gotta count for something.
Let's take a peek:
Bryan Cranston
Boyz II Men
Patti LaBelle
Joel Embiid
Josh Richards and Brianna LaPaglia
Kevin Durant
Kendall Vertes
Miles Teller
Quinta Brunson
Freeway and Beanie Sigel
Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins
Mike Schmidt and Steve Carlton
Livvy Dunne
Jennifer Hudson
Shane Gillis
The comedian appeared on the jumbotron with Miles Teller on Tuesday night.
Alexander Stewart
Charles E. Alston
More MLB from Sports Illustrated
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.