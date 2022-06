NCAA Baseball Tournament Score Updates | 2022 College World Series

Score updates for every game in the regional round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The road to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series begins this weekend with the regional round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament. See updated scores and schedules for every game in each of the 16 regionals of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament:

Knoxville Regional

12pm: No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 3 Campbell

6pm: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 4 Alabama State

Statesboro Regional

2pm: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

7pm: No. 1 Georgia Southern vs. No. 4 UNC Greensboro

Austin Regional

2pm: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Air Force

7:30pm: No. 2 Louisiana Tech vs. No. 3 Dallas Baptist

Greenville Regional

1pm: No. 1 East Carolina vs. No. 4 Coppin State

6pm: No. 3 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 2 Virginia

College Station Regional

2pm: No. 1 Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts

8pm: No. 3 Louisiana vs. No. 2 TCU

Louisville Regional

2pm: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Southeast Missouri State

7pm: No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 3 Michigan

Gainesville Regional

1pm: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Liberty

6:30pm: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Central Michigan

Blacksburg Regional

1pm: No. 3 Columbia vs. No. 2 Gonzaga

7pm: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 4 Wright State

Stanford Regional

4pm: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Binghamton

9pm: No. 3 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 2 Texas State

College Park Regional

1pm: No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 UConn

7pm: No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 4 Long Island

Chapel Hill Regional

2pm: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Hofstra

7pm: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 VCU

Stillwater Regional

1pm: No. 3 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Arkansas

7pm: No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 Missouri State

Coral Gables Regional

12pm: No. 1 Miami vs. No. 4 Canisius

7pm: No. 3 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Arizona

Hattiesburg Regional

2pm: No. 1 Southern Miss vs. No. 4 Army

7pm: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Kennesaw State

Auburn Regional

12pm: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Florida State

7pm: No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 4 Southeastern Louisiana

Corvallis Regional

4pm: No. 3 San Diego vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt

10pm: No. 1 Oregon State vs. No. 4 New Mexico State