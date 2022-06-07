NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional Matchups Set

See the matchups for the Super Regional round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The regional round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament is complete. Out of the original 64-team field, just 16 teams remain. Those 16 teams are sorted into eight Super Regionals, best-of-three series that will take place next weekend. See the full matchups for the NCAA Baseball Super Regional round below:

Knoxville

No. 1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame

Stanford

No. 2 Stanford vs. UConn

Corvallis

No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 14 Auburn



Blacksburg

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma

College Station

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Louisville

Greenville

No. 8 East Carolina vs. No. 9 Texas

Chapel Hill

No. 10 North Carolina vs. Arkansas

Hattiesburg

No. 11 Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss

Dates and times for the games for each series will be announced later.