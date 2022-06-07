NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional Matchups Set
The regional round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament is complete. Out of the original 64-team field, just 16 teams remain. Those 16 teams are sorted into eight Super Regionals, best-of-three series that will take place next weekend. See the full matchups for the NCAA Baseball Super Regional round below:
Knoxville
No. 1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame
Stanford
No. 2 Stanford vs. UConn
Corvallis
No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 14 Auburn
Blacksburg
No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma
College Station
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Louisville
Greenville
No. 8 East Carolina vs. No. 9 Texas
Chapel Hill
No. 10 North Carolina vs. Arkansas
Hattiesburg
No. 11 Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss
Dates and times for the games for each series will be announced later.
See the results and scores for every game of the regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament here.