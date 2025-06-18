Recapping Chris Pollard's Introductory Press Conference
The University of Virginia formally welcomed Chris Pollard as the new Head Baseball Coach on Wednesday. Pollard was named the baseball program's 16th head coach on June 10th, and took a break from a frantic week of roster-building to be introduced to the Charlottesville community in today's press conference.
Given his ties to Central Virginia and longtime admiration for O'Connor's program in Charlottesville, which he referenced towards the back half of his speech, Pollard kept it simple as he shared his "overwhelming feeling of gratitude" to be a "part of this incredible University." He continued to share his gratitude for a multitude of pieces in his life and career, including Virginia players past and present, his Duke staff for joining him in Virginia, his time at Duke, the kindness from Charlottesville to his family the last week, Brian O'Connor, and the extensive scholarship resources at his disposal in building the 2025-26 roster.
The press conference began with a brief statement from Virginia athletic director Carla Williams. After acknowledging the astounding career of Coach Brian O'Connor, Williams spoke in high regard of the chosen replacement for the head coaching role. She described Pollard as an exceptional leader and recruiter, a proven winner, and the right man to navigate the new landscape of college athletics. She also referenced Pollard's "blue-collar" work ethic that he learned from his father and grandfather growing up in Amherst County, Virginia. At one point in the conference, Pollard teared up briefly, referencing the work ethic of his father, who attended the presser.
The overwhelming theme of Pollard's speech was gratitude. Pollard's first words of the afternoon were simple, but nevertheless telling about the former Duke Coach's emotions as he transitions to a new program– "This is awesome."
Filling the shoes of Brian O'Connor will be a tall task for Pollard, who shared a story about O'Connor's tenure as the coach from his first year at Duke in the 2012-2013 season. Referencing a three-game sweep of the Duke Blue Devils by O'Connor's Virginia squad in May of 2013, Pollard's wife said to him, "I'm not sure you're ever going to compete with those guys." From that day forward, Pollard started taking notes and attempting to learn everything he could from the way O'Connor ran Virginia baseball. To now take over the program in 2025 is both a "homecoming" for Pollard, but also an opportunity for him to "honor the legacy" of a coach he attempted to learn from over the last decade.
In what's been a whirlwind of a week for Pollard since the hiring, he shared some details of his first seven days in Charlottesville. He said he's spent "eighteen hours a day" working on building the roster, and referenced that his time recruiting for Duke within the ACC has certainly made that process easier. He also mentioned a brief, congratulatory text exchange with Coach O'Connor and referenced a plan to speak to him further in the near future.
Pollard also shared the fundamental values he will look to instill in his players: servant leadership, the importance of being a part of something bigger than ourselves, weaponizing gratitude in the fight against entitlement and self-pity, embracing a growth mindset, and leaning into adversity. If the team can embrace those virtues, Pollard says they will "compete for ACC championships" and "seek the most direct path to Omaha." He ended his statement with a clear call to action as he embarks on a new era of Virginia Baseball– "Let's get to work."
It's already been a busy start to Pollard's time in Charlottesville, as the new HC has successfully recruited three of his former Blue Devil players to join the 'Hoos, and will surely be looking to recruit the four former UVA baseball players who currently remain in the NCAA transfer portal. The work for Pollard to lead a successful campaign in his first season in Charlottesville begins now, and he knows it.