Virginia Baseball Ranked No. 19 in D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

The Cavaliers are one of seven ACC teams ranked in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings
The D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings were released today and Virginia came in at No. 19 for the 2023 college baseball season. 

UVA is one of seven ACC teams ranked in the Preseason Top 25, joining No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 14 Virginia Tech, No. 16 Louisville, No. 21 NC State, and No. 22 Miami. 

See the full D1Baseball.com preseason rankings below:

2023 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings

  1. LSU
  2. Tennessee
  3. Stanford
  4. Ole Miss
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Wake Forest
  7. Florida
  8. Arkansas
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Vanderbilt
  11. East Carolina
  12. North Carolina
  13. Maryland
  14. Virginia Tech
  15. TCU
  16. Louisville
  17. UCLA
  18. Southern Miss
  19. Virginia
  20. Alabama
  21. NC State
  22. Miami
  23. South Carolina
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Oregon
The 2023 Virginia baseball season begins on the weekend of February 17-19 with the Hughes Bros. Challenge in Wilmington, North Carolina with games against Navy, UNC-Wilmington, and Ohio. The UVA home opener with be against Longwood on Tuesday, February 21st at Disharoon Park.

