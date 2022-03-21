Virginia Ranked No. 10 in Latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll
Virginia baseball (19-1, 5-1 ACC) came in at No. 10 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, moving up nine spots from UVA's No. 19 ranking in last week's poll. After a 5-0 week that saw Virginia beat Rider twice and sweep a three-game ACC series against Boston College, the Cavaliers moved up in each of the major college baseball polls.
Virginia moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 in the latest Collegiate Baseball poll. UVA is up to No. 4 from No. 5 in the Baseball America rankings. The Cavaliers moved up nine spots from No. 17 to No. 8 in the most recent USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.
|D1Baseball
|Collegiate Baseball
|Baseball America
|USA TODAY
1. Ole Miss
1. Vanderbilt
1. Ole Miss
1. Vanderbilt
2. Texas
2. Tennessee
2. Oregon State
2. Ole Miss
3. Arkansas
3. Virginia
3. Texas
3. Texas
4. Vanderbilt
4. Texas
4. Virginia
4. Arkansas
5. Tennessee
5. Arkansas
5. Vanderbilt
5. Tennessee
6. Oregon State
6. North Carolina
6. Arkansas
6. Oregon State
7. Florida State
7. Georgia
7. Tennessee
7. Florida
8. Florida
8. Ole Miss
8. Florida State
8. Virginia
9. Oklahoma State
9. Texas State
9. Florida
9. Arizona
10. Virginia
10. Arizona
10. Oklahoma State
10. Florida State
11. Arizona
11. Oregon State
11. Notre Dame
11. Texas Tech
12. Notre Dame
12. Georgia Tech
12. Arizona
12. North Carolina
13. North Carolina
13. Florida
13. Liberty
13. Oklahoma State
14. Georgia Tech
14. LSU
14. North Carolina
14. Georgia
15. Liberty
15. Louisville
15. Louisville
15. Notre Dame
16. Texas Tech
16. Texas Tech
16. Georgia Tech
16. Georgia Tech
17. Georgia
17. Purdue
17. Georgia
17. Liberty
18. Louisville
18. Old Dominion
18. Stanford
18. LSU
19. TCU
19. Notre Dame
19. Gonzaga
19. TCU
20. Texas State
20. Liberty
20. Clemson
20. Maryland
21. LSU
21. Oregon
21. Maryland
21. Texas State
22. Maryland
22. Florida State
22. Texas State
22. Louisville
23. Gonzaga
23. Miami
23. Texas Tech
23. Clemson
24. Clemson
24. Gonzaga
24. Miami
24. Stanford
25. Connecticut
25. Oklahoma State
25. Old Dominion
25. Gonzaga
Virginia hosts Towson on Tuesday at 4pm before heading to Winston-Salem for a three-game ACC series at Wake Forest this weekend.
