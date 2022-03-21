Virginia Ranked No. 10 in Latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

See where the Cavaliers rank in each of the latest college baseball media polls

Virginia baseball (19-1, 5-1 ACC) came in at No. 10 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, moving up nine spots from UVA's No. 19 ranking in last week's poll. After a 5-0 week that saw Virginia beat Rider twice and sweep a three-game ACC series against Boston College, the Cavaliers moved up in each of the major college baseball polls.

Virginia moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 in the latest Collegiate Baseball poll. UVA is up to No. 4 from No. 5 in the Baseball America rankings. The Cavaliers moved up nine spots from No. 17 to No. 8 in the most recent USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

D1Baseball Collegiate Baseball Baseball America USA TODAY 1. Ole Miss 1. Vanderbilt 1. Ole Miss 1. Vanderbilt 2. Texas 2. Tennessee 2. Oregon State 2. Ole Miss 3. Arkansas 3. Virginia 3. Texas 3. Texas 4. Vanderbilt 4. Texas 4. Virginia 4. Arkansas 5. Tennessee 5. Arkansas 5. Vanderbilt 5. Tennessee 6. Oregon State 6. North Carolina 6. Arkansas 6. Oregon State 7. Florida State 7. Georgia 7. Tennessee 7. Florida 8. Florida 8. Ole Miss 8. Florida State 8. Virginia 9. Oklahoma State 9. Texas State 9. Florida 9. Arizona 10. Virginia 10. Arizona 10. Oklahoma State 10. Florida State 11. Arizona 11. Oregon State 11. Notre Dame 11. Texas Tech 12. Notre Dame 12. Georgia Tech 12. Arizona 12. North Carolina 13. North Carolina 13. Florida 13. Liberty 13. Oklahoma State 14. Georgia Tech 14. LSU 14. North Carolina 14. Georgia 15. Liberty 15. Louisville 15. Louisville 15. Notre Dame 16. Texas Tech 16. Texas Tech 16. Georgia Tech 16. Georgia Tech 17. Georgia 17. Purdue 17. Georgia 17. Liberty 18. Louisville 18. Old Dominion 18. Stanford 18. LSU 19. TCU 19. Notre Dame 19. Gonzaga 19. TCU 20. Texas State 20. Liberty 20. Clemson 20. Maryland 21. LSU 21. Oregon 21. Maryland 21. Texas State 22. Maryland 22. Florida State 22. Texas State 22. Louisville 23. Gonzaga 23. Miami 23. Texas Tech 23. Clemson 24. Clemson 24. Gonzaga 24. Miami 24. Stanford 25. Connecticut 25. Oklahoma State 25. Old Dominion 25. Gonzaga

Virginia hosts Towson on Tuesday at 4pm before heading to Winston-Salem for a three-game ACC series at Wake Forest this weekend.

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Names Amaka Agugua-Hamilton as Women's Basketball Head Coach

Franklin Catches Fire, Virginia Holds Off North Texas 71-69 in Overtime | NIT Second Round

Virginia Set to Host St. Bonaventure in NIT Quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7pm

UVA Softball Sweeps NC State in Weekend Series

No. 19 Virginia Finishes Sweep Over Boston College With 16-8 Win

Back-to-Back: Virginia Wins 2022 NCAA Women's Swim & Dive Championship

No. 2 Virginia Outplayed by No. 1 Maryland 23-12 in Championship Rematch