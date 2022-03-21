Skip to main content

Virginia Ranked No. 10 in Latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

See where the Cavaliers rank in each of the latest college baseball media polls

Virginia baseball (19-1, 5-1 ACC) came in at No. 10 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, moving up nine spots from UVA's No. 19 ranking in last week's poll. After a 5-0 week that saw Virginia beat Rider twice and sweep a three-game ACC series against Boston College, the Cavaliers moved up in each of the major college baseball polls. 

Virginia moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 in the latest Collegiate Baseball poll. UVA is up to No. 4 from No. 5 in the Baseball America rankings. The Cavaliers moved up nine spots from No. 17 to No. 8 in the most recent USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

College Baseball Rankings

D1BaseballCollegiate BaseballBaseball AmericaUSA TODAY

1. Ole Miss

1. Vanderbilt

1. Ole Miss

1. Vanderbilt

2. Texas

2. Tennessee

2. Oregon State

2. Ole Miss

3. Arkansas

3. Virginia

3. Texas

3. Texas

4. Vanderbilt

4. Texas

4. Virginia

4. Arkansas

5. Tennessee

5. Arkansas

5. Vanderbilt

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon State

6. North Carolina

6. Arkansas

6. Oregon State

7. Florida State

7. Georgia

7. Tennessee

7. Florida

8. Florida

8. Ole Miss

8. Florida State

8. Virginia

9. Oklahoma State

9. Texas State

9. Florida

9. Arizona

10. Virginia

10. Arizona

10. Oklahoma State

10. Florida State

11. Arizona

11. Oregon State

11. Notre Dame

11. Texas Tech

12. Notre Dame

12. Georgia Tech

12. Arizona

12. North Carolina

13. North Carolina

13. Florida

13. Liberty

13. Oklahoma State

14. Georgia Tech

14. LSU

14. North Carolina

14. Georgia

15. Liberty

15. Louisville

15. Louisville

15. Notre Dame

16. Texas Tech

16. Texas Tech

16. Georgia Tech

16. Georgia Tech

17. Georgia

17. Purdue

17. Georgia

17. Liberty

18. Louisville

18. Old Dominion

18. Stanford

18. LSU

19. TCU

19. Notre Dame

19. Gonzaga

19. TCU

20. Texas State

20. Liberty

20. Clemson

20. Maryland

21. LSU

21. Oregon

21. Maryland

21. Texas State

22. Maryland

22. Florida State

22. Texas State

22. Louisville

23. Gonzaga

23. Miami

23. Texas Tech

23. Clemson

24. Clemson

24. Gonzaga

24. Miami

24. Stanford

25. Connecticut

25. Oklahoma State

25. Old Dominion

25. Gonzaga

Virginia hosts Towson on Tuesday at 4pm before heading to Winston-Salem for a three-game ACC series at Wake Forest this weekend. 

