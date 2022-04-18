Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Drops Out of Top Ten After 1-3 Week

The Cavaliers dropped several spots in the rankings after losing three out of their four games this week

Virginia baseball (27-9, 10-8 ACC) fell out of the top ten of the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings after losing three out of four games this week, including a series loss at Pittsburgh this weekend.

College baseball rankings roundup:

D1Baseball: UVA dropped three spots to No. 11

Collegiate Baseball: UVA dropped 11 spots to No. 16

Baseball America: UVA dropped two spots to No. 8

USA TODAY Coaches: UVA dropped one spot to No. 9

See the full rankings for each of the polls below:

D1Baseball Collegiate Baseball Baseball America USA TODAY Coaches 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 2. Oregon State 2. Arkansas 2. Oklahoma State 2. Oregon State 3. Oklahoma State 3. Oklahoma State 3. Oregon State 3. Arkansas 4. Arkansas 4. Miami 4. Arkansas 4. Oklahoma State 5. Miami 5. Vanderbilt 5. Miami 5. Miami 6. Southern Miss 6. Stanford 6. Stanford 6. Southern Miss 7. Stanford 7. Oregon State 7. Southern Miss 7. Texas 8. Virginia Tech 8. Rutgers 8. Virginia 8. Texas Tech 9. Texas Tech 9. Texas State 9. Florida State 9. Virginia 10. Texas 10. Oregon 10. Oregon 10. Georgia 11. Virginia 11. Louisville 11. Virginia Tech 11. Gonzaga 12. Gonzaga 12. UCLA 12. Gonzaga 12. Stanford 13. UCLA 13. UC Santa Barbara 13. Louisville 13. Virginia Tech 14. Georgia 14. UConn 14. Notre Dame 14. UCLA 15. UConn 15. Southern Miss 15. TCU 15. Notre Dame 16. Louisville 16. Virginia 16. UCLA 16. UConn 17. Texas State 17. Notre Dame 17. Texas Tech 17. Texas State 18. Notre Dame 18. Texas 18. Georgia 18. Louisville 19. Auburn 19. Arizona 19. Georgia Southern 19. Vanderbilt 20. Oregon 20. Georgia 20. Texas 20. TCU 21. TCU 21. Auburn 21. Texas State 21. Maryland 22. LSU 22. TCU 22. Maryland 22. Auburn 23. Dallas Baptist 23. NC State 23. Auburn 23. Oregon 24. Maryland 24. Florida State 24. Wofford 24. LSU 25. Georgia Southern 25. Central Michigan 25. Dallas Baptist 25. Dallas Baptist

After losing six of their last seven games, the Cavaliers will look to get back on track with a pair of mid-week games at VCU on Tuesday at 7pm and at home against Georgetown on Wednesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park.

