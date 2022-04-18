Skip to main content

Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Drops Out of Top Ten After 1-3 Week

The Cavaliers dropped several spots in the rankings after losing three out of their four games this week

Virginia baseball (27-9, 10-8 ACC) fell out of the top ten of the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings after losing three out of four games this week, including a series loss at Pittsburgh this weekend. 

College baseball rankings roundup: 

D1Baseball: UVA dropped three spots to No. 11 

Collegiate Baseball: UVA dropped 11 spots to No. 16

Baseball America: UVA dropped two spots to No. 8

USA TODAY Coaches: UVA dropped one spot to No. 9

See the full rankings for each of the polls below: 

College Baseball Rankings

D1BaseballCollegiate BaseballBaseball AmericaUSA TODAY Coaches

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

2. Oregon State

2. Arkansas

2. Oklahoma State

2. Oregon State

3. Oklahoma State

3. Oklahoma State

3. Oregon State

3. Arkansas

4. Arkansas

4. Miami

4. Arkansas

4. Oklahoma State

5. Miami

5. Vanderbilt

5. Miami

5. Miami

6. Southern Miss

6. Stanford

6. Stanford

6. Southern Miss

7. Stanford

7. Oregon State

7. Southern Miss

7. Texas

8. Virginia Tech

8. Rutgers

8. Virginia

8. Texas Tech

9. Texas Tech

9. Texas State

9. Florida State

9. Virginia

10. Texas

10. Oregon

10. Oregon

10. Georgia

11. Virginia

11. Louisville

11. Virginia Tech

11. Gonzaga

12. Gonzaga

12. UCLA

12. Gonzaga

12. Stanford

13. UCLA

13. UC Santa Barbara

13. Louisville

13. Virginia Tech

14. Georgia

14. UConn

14. Notre Dame

14. UCLA

15. UConn

15. Southern Miss

15. TCU

15. Notre Dame

16. Louisville

16. Virginia

16. UCLA

16. UConn

17. Texas State

17. Notre Dame

17. Texas Tech

17. Texas State

18. Notre Dame

18. Texas

18. Georgia

18. Louisville

19. Auburn

19. Arizona

19. Georgia Southern

19. Vanderbilt

20. Oregon

20. Georgia

20. Texas

20. TCU

21. TCU

21. Auburn

21. Texas State

21. Maryland

22. LSU

22. TCU

22. Maryland

22. Auburn

23. Dallas Baptist

23. NC State

23. Auburn

23. Oregon

24. Maryland

24. Florida State

24. Wofford

24. LSU

25. Georgia Southern

25. Central Michigan

25. Dallas Baptist

25. Dallas Baptist

After losing six of their last seven games, the Cavaliers will look to get back on track with a pair of mid-week games at VCU on Tuesday at 7pm and at home against Georgetown on Wednesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park. 

