Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Drops Out of Top Ten After 1-3 Week
Virginia baseball (27-9, 10-8 ACC) fell out of the top ten of the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings after losing three out of four games this week, including a series loss at Pittsburgh this weekend.
College baseball rankings roundup:
D1Baseball: UVA dropped three spots to No. 11
Collegiate Baseball: UVA dropped 11 spots to No. 16
Baseball America: UVA dropped two spots to No. 8
USA TODAY Coaches: UVA dropped one spot to No. 9
See the full rankings for each of the polls below:
|D1Baseball
|Collegiate Baseball
|Baseball America
|USA TODAY Coaches
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
2. Oregon State
2. Arkansas
2. Oklahoma State
2. Oregon State
3. Oklahoma State
3. Oklahoma State
3. Oregon State
3. Arkansas
4. Arkansas
4. Miami
4. Arkansas
4. Oklahoma State
5. Miami
5. Vanderbilt
5. Miami
5. Miami
6. Southern Miss
6. Stanford
6. Stanford
6. Southern Miss
7. Stanford
7. Oregon State
7. Southern Miss
7. Texas
8. Virginia Tech
8. Rutgers
8. Virginia
8. Texas Tech
9. Texas Tech
9. Texas State
9. Florida State
9. Virginia
10. Texas
10. Oregon
10. Oregon
10. Georgia
11. Virginia
11. Louisville
11. Virginia Tech
11. Gonzaga
12. Gonzaga
12. UCLA
12. Gonzaga
12. Stanford
13. UCLA
13. UC Santa Barbara
13. Louisville
13. Virginia Tech
14. Georgia
14. UConn
14. Notre Dame
14. UCLA
15. UConn
15. Southern Miss
15. TCU
15. Notre Dame
16. Louisville
16. Virginia
16. UCLA
16. UConn
17. Texas State
17. Notre Dame
17. Texas Tech
17. Texas State
18. Notre Dame
18. Texas
18. Georgia
18. Louisville
19. Auburn
19. Arizona
19. Georgia Southern
19. Vanderbilt
20. Oregon
20. Georgia
20. Texas
20. TCU
21. TCU
21. Auburn
21. Texas State
21. Maryland
22. LSU
22. TCU
22. Maryland
22. Auburn
23. Dallas Baptist
23. NC State
23. Auburn
23. Oregon
24. Maryland
24. Florida State
24. Wofford
24. LSU
25. Georgia Southern
25. Central Michigan
25. Dallas Baptist
25. Dallas Baptist
After losing six of their last seven games, the Cavaliers will look to get back on track with a pair of mid-week games at VCU on Tuesday at 7pm and at home against Georgetown on Wednesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park.
