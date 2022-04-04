Virginia Baseball: Consensus Top Three in Latest Rankings

After taking two out of three games against Georgia Tech this weekend, Virginia (25-3, 9-3 ACC) is ranked in the top three in each of the latest college baseball media polls.

Virginia moved up one spot to No. 3 in this week's D1Baseball rankings and the Cavaliers held onto to their No. 3 spot in the latest USA TODAY Coaches poll. UVA moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest Baseball America poll and remained No. 2 in the Collegiate Baseball rankings.

See the full baseball rankings for each of the polls below:

D1Baseball Collegiate Baseball Baseball America USA TODAY 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 2. Arkansas 2. Virginia 2. Virginia 2. Arkansas 3. Virginia 3. Arkansas 3. Arkansas 3. Virginia 4. Texas Tech 4. Louisville 4. Oklahoma State 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon State 5. Texas Tech 5. Texas Tech 5. Oregon State 6. Oklahoma State 6. Vanderbilt 6. Oregon State 6. Texas 7. Texas 7. Miami 7. Ole Miss 7. Oklahoma State 8. Miami 8. Texas State 8. Texas 8. Ole Miss 9. Ole Miss 9. Arizona 9. Miami 9. Arizona 10. Texas State 10. Oklahoma State 10. Arizona 10. Georgia 11. Arizona 11. Texas 11. Louisville 11. Miami 12. Louisville 12. UCLA 12. Notre Dame 12. Vanderbilt 13. Notre Dame 13. Georgia 13. Florida State 13. Notre Dame 14. Georgia 14. Ole Miss 14. Stanford 14. Louisville 15. UCLA 15. Notre Dame 15. Gonzaga 15. Texas State 16. Vanderbilt 16. Stanford 16. Texas State 16. LSU 17. Gonzaga 17. Cal. Poly 17. Georgia 17. UCLA 18. Southern Miss 18. Auburn 18. UCLA 18. Gonzaga 19. LSU 19. Oregon State 19. Vanderbilt 19. Florida State 20. Florida State 20. NC State 20. North Carolina 20. North Carolina 21. NC State 21. Oregon 21. Dallas Baptist 21. TCU 22. North Carolina 22. North Carolina 22. Southern Miss 22. Florida 23. TCU 23. LSU 23. Oregon 23. Maryland 24. Dallas Baptist 24. UC Santa Barbara 24. Maryland 24. Southern Miss 25. UConn 25. Ball State 25. Auburn 25. NC State

Virginia is currently second in the ACC Coastal standings behind Miami, who rose nine spots to No. 8 in the D1Baseball rankings and is ranked in the top ten in three out of the four polls.

UVA hosts Liberty on Wednesday at 7pm before traveling to Miami for a three-game series against the first-place Hurricanes next weekend.

