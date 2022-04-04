Virginia Baseball: Consensus Top Three in Latest Rankings
After taking two out of three games against Georgia Tech this weekend, Virginia (25-3, 9-3 ACC) is ranked in the top three in each of the latest college baseball media polls.
Virginia moved up one spot to No. 3 in this week's D1Baseball rankings and the Cavaliers held onto to their No. 3 spot in the latest USA TODAY Coaches poll. UVA moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest Baseball America poll and remained No. 2 in the Collegiate Baseball rankings.
See the full baseball rankings for each of the polls below:
|D1Baseball
|Collegiate Baseball
|Baseball America
|USA TODAY
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
2. Arkansas
2. Virginia
2. Virginia
2. Arkansas
3. Virginia
3. Arkansas
3. Arkansas
3. Virginia
4. Texas Tech
4. Louisville
4. Oklahoma State
4. Texas Tech
5. Oregon State
5. Texas Tech
5. Texas Tech
5. Oregon State
6. Oklahoma State
6. Vanderbilt
6. Oregon State
6. Texas
7. Texas
7. Miami
7. Ole Miss
7. Oklahoma State
8. Miami
8. Texas State
8. Texas
8. Ole Miss
9. Ole Miss
9. Arizona
9. Miami
9. Arizona
10. Texas State
10. Oklahoma State
10. Arizona
10. Georgia
11. Arizona
11. Texas
11. Louisville
11. Miami
12. Louisville
12. UCLA
12. Notre Dame
12. Vanderbilt
13. Notre Dame
13. Georgia
13. Florida State
13. Notre Dame
14. Georgia
14. Ole Miss
14. Stanford
14. Louisville
15. UCLA
15. Notre Dame
15. Gonzaga
15. Texas State
16. Vanderbilt
16. Stanford
16. Texas State
16. LSU
17. Gonzaga
17. Cal. Poly
17. Georgia
17. UCLA
18. Southern Miss
18. Auburn
18. UCLA
18. Gonzaga
19. LSU
19. Oregon State
19. Vanderbilt
19. Florida State
20. Florida State
20. NC State
20. North Carolina
20. North Carolina
21. NC State
21. Oregon
21. Dallas Baptist
21. TCU
22. North Carolina
22. North Carolina
22. Southern Miss
22. Florida
23. TCU
23. LSU
23. Oregon
23. Maryland
24. Dallas Baptist
24. UC Santa Barbara
24. Maryland
24. Southern Miss
25. UConn
25. Ball State
25. Auburn
25. NC State
Virginia is currently second in the ACC Coastal standings behind Miami, who rose nine spots to No. 8 in the D1Baseball rankings and is ranked in the top ten in three out of the four polls.
UVA hosts Liberty on Wednesday at 7pm before traveling to Miami for a three-game series against the first-place Hurricanes next weekend.
