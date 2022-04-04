Skip to main content
Virginia Baseball: Consensus Top Three in Latest Rankings

See where the Cavaliers sit in each college baseball poll

After taking two out of three games against Georgia Tech this weekend, Virginia (25-3, 9-3 ACC) is ranked in the top three in each of the latest college baseball media polls. 

Virginia moved up one spot to No. 3 in this week's D1Baseball rankings and the Cavaliers held onto to their No. 3 spot in the latest USA TODAY Coaches poll. UVA moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest Baseball America poll and remained No. 2 in the Collegiate Baseball rankings

See the full baseball rankings for each of the polls below: 

College Baseball Rankings

D1BaseballCollegiate BaseballBaseball AmericaUSA TODAY

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

2. Arkansas

2. Virginia

2. Virginia

2. Arkansas

3. Virginia

3. Arkansas

3. Arkansas

3. Virginia

4. Texas Tech

4. Louisville

4. Oklahoma State

4. Texas Tech

5. Oregon State

5. Texas Tech

5. Texas Tech

5. Oregon State

6. Oklahoma State

6. Vanderbilt

6. Oregon State

6. Texas

7. Texas

7. Miami

7. Ole Miss

7. Oklahoma State

8. Miami

8. Texas State

8. Texas

8. Ole Miss

9. Ole Miss

9. Arizona

9. Miami

9. Arizona

10. Texas State

10. Oklahoma State

10. Arizona

10. Georgia

11. Arizona

11. Texas

11. Louisville

11. Miami

12. Louisville

12. UCLA

12. Notre Dame

12. Vanderbilt

13. Notre Dame

13. Georgia

13. Florida State

13. Notre Dame

14. Georgia

14. Ole Miss

14. Stanford

14. Louisville

15. UCLA

15. Notre Dame

15. Gonzaga

15. Texas State

16. Vanderbilt

16. Stanford

16. Texas State

16. LSU

17. Gonzaga

17. Cal. Poly

17. Georgia

17. UCLA

18. Southern Miss

18. Auburn

18. UCLA

18. Gonzaga

19. LSU

19. Oregon State

19. Vanderbilt

19. Florida State

20. Florida State

20. NC State

20. North Carolina

20. North Carolina

21. NC State

21. Oregon

21. Dallas Baptist

21. TCU

22. North Carolina

22. North Carolina

22. Southern Miss

22. Florida

23. TCU

23. LSU

23. Oregon

23. Maryland

24. Dallas Baptist

24. UC Santa Barbara

24. Maryland

24. Southern Miss

25. UConn

25. Ball State

25. Auburn

25. NC State

Virginia is currently second in the ACC Coastal standings behind Miami, who rose nine spots to No. 8 in the D1Baseball rankings and is ranked in the top ten in three out of the four polls. 

UVA hosts Liberty on Wednesday at 7pm before traveling to Miami for a three-game series against the first-place Hurricanes next weekend. 

