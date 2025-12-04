Three Virginia Players To Watch On Saturday In The ACC Championship Game

Virginia is playing Duke for the second time this season with high stakes and an ACC Championship on the line for Virginia. Will they be able to finish strong on Saturday night in Charlotte. Let's take a look at some players to watch on Saturday.

1. WR Trell Harris

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) attempts to swat the ball from Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Harris has been a main target for the Hoos this season and has been a go-to player on the offensive side of Virginia. He leads the team with 56 catches for 809 yards and five touchdowns. Last time he played against Duke, he had one of his best games of the year, finishing with eight catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. With his big-play ability, Harris should be able to churn out another big game against the Blue Devils. He doesn’t need much space to make a big play or cook the defense down the field, especially with his ability after the catch. That looms large with the tackling issues that Duke has had this season, and getting pass catchers on the ground. Harris should be able to take full advantage.

2. DB Christian Charles

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Christian Charles (4) sacks Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The senior defensive back is having the best season of his career and has been paramount to the success of the Hoos this season. He has 41 tackles this season and has been a key piece in the secondary. In his last game out against Virginia Tech, he finished with four tackles and a pass defensed. He finished with a season-high six tackles against California and has continued to be a reliable defensive back this year. Charles has recorded a pass defensed in the past four games. With Duke putting the ball through the air to hit some of their weapons, Charles will be a key piece on the backend in this game on Saturday.



3. LB Maddox Marcellus

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Marcellus was one of the best players on the field against Virginia Tech, finishing with nine tackles, an interception, a pass defensed, and a half sack. He will need another big performance on Saturday night for Virginia to slow down a dynamic passing attack vs Duke. Marcellus will be a key piece in slowing down the Duke running game and not letting Nate Sheppard go off against the Hoos. Marcellus finished with 42 tackles, 1.5 tackles, a pass defensed, and an interception. With the injury to Kam Robinson, he will continue to be a player that the Hoos will rely on. If he can play at the level he did against Virginia Tech, Virginia should emerge victorious.

"Yeah, I think it is just confirmation of what's possible, and I think those guys came to Virginia even with the previous staff, believing that they could could have a night like this and then when the new staff came in, man, they fought hard to buy into to believe in what we were telling them our vision was going to be going forward and then they persevered through all of the adversity and they're the big reason why this football team is where it is. So, it's so awesome when you get to see quote on quote forefathers. That's what I call Clary,” said Elliot.

“I call them that in the locker room. Yeah. They're the forefathers of the program, but a lot of times they don't get to see, right, the promised land, right? They envision it. They see the vision, but they never get to experience it. So, to see Josey and Jah and Bracy and I even count the guys that came in, you know, that were committed to the previous staff. So, just a confirmation that they made the right decision to stay when the easy thing would have been to leave and to go somewhere else and try to find, but now they're getting to experience grass, at least this season."



