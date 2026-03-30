

Virginia has moved back in the latest D1 Baseball ranking, being ranked No.10. The Cavaliers are the fourth-highest ranked team in the ACC. Virginia has continued to impress this season and has been one of the better teams in the ACC. Going into the season, they were predicted to finish seventh in the conference behind Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Florida State, Louisville, Clemson, and NC State. However, the Cavaliers have handled business and been a pleasant surprise, sitting at the top of the standings with more baseball to be played coming up in April. Virginia has continued to be led by its strong batting and stellar pitching this season, which is why they are a team to watch.

This past weekend, Virginia recorded its 10th comeback victory this season with a 3-1 win over Boston College. The pitching for the Cavaliers was superb after the bottom of the second, which was led by John Paone, Lucas Hartman, and Tyler Kapa. Paone struck out six batters in 4.2 innings of work, surrendering just one hit. The Hoos would open the game up in the eighth inning, scoring three runs.

Virginia has won three of its last five games, including two games with double-digit runs against Wake Forest and Maryland.

Sam Harris has been stellar with a .340 batting average, 31 RBIs, and eight home runs. On the mound, Lucas Hartman has been leading the way with an impressive 1.47 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP. Hartman is 5-0 this season and has recorded 33 strikeouts. Henry Zatkowski has also been good this season and leads the team with 40 strikeouts.

Virginia has a five-game homestand coming up, with Old Dominion coming in town on Tuesday, then a battle with the No.7 Florida State this upcoming weekend, who have been really good this season. The Seminoles are 21-6 overall and 16-2 at home this year. Florida State is led by freshman hitter Kelvyn Paulino Jr, who has a .382 batting average and 26 hits.

It will be a good test to see where the Cavaliers are and if they can hang with some of the elite in the conference. If they can continue their great pitching like they have so far this season, they should be able to win the series. It starts with getting a win against Old Dominion first. This week will tell us a lot about the Cavaliers, and if they perform well, they may move up the D1 Baseball rankings next week.