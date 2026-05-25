Virginia Cavaliers College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record

Today is the day where we are going to find out where the Virginia Cavaliers are heading for the NCAA Tournament.

UVA was once seen as a lock to host a regional and was once ranked inside the top 10 of the country, but a tough last month really hurt them down the stretch. Still, this is a team that looked really good in all of the advanced metrics and finished the year ranked in the top 25 of RPI and had the No. 11 SOS. While things looked shaky for UVA at one point, the bubble was weak this season and a team with these metrics was not going to be left out.

Regional Opponents, Dates, and Locations

Here are the announced regional hosts in alphabetical order:

Atlanta, GA (Georgia Tech)

Athens, GA (Georgia)

Auburn, AL (Auburn)

Austin, TX (Texas)

Chapel Hill, NC (UNC)

College Station, TX (Texas A&M)

Eugene, OR (Oregon)

Gainesville, FL (Florida)

Hattiesburg, MS (Southern Miss)

Lawrence, KS (Kansas)

Lincoln, NE (Nebraska)

Los Angeles, CA (UCLA)

Morgantown, WV (West Virginia)

Starkville, MS (Mississippi State)

Tallahassee, FL (Florida State)

Tuscaloosa, AL (Alabama)

Virginia is going to find out where they are headed this weekend at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Regionals will begin Friday.

Record

Virginia finished this season with a 36-21 overall record and a 14-16 mark in the ACC. Some of the highlights of the season included a series win over North Carolina (which they should have swept and lost game three in extra innings), a series win over Virginia Tech (a projected tournament team), a series win over Wake Forest (another projected tournament team), and series wins over Notre Dame and Clemson.

After missing the NCAA Tournament in 2025, Virginia is projected to be in the field comfortably today, and they are hoping that they can make a surprising run to the super regionals and then Omaha for another College World Series apperance.

In three of their last four tournament appearances, Virginia has gotten to the College World Series. They won the Charlottesville regional and super regional in both 2024 and 2023 and finished 7th place in the CWS in both years, respectively. UVA lost in the Greeneville regional in 2022, had a 5th-place CWS appearance in 2021, and of course, won the College World Series in 2015, the only CWS title in program history.

Does UVA have that kind of run in them this season? If they play like they did to end the season, the answer is not, but a lineup that consists of Eric Becker, AJ Gracia, Joe Tiroly, Harrison Didawick, Sam Harris, and Jake Weatherspoon is not one that should be taken lightly.

Stay tuned in right here for the latest news surrounding UVA's regional placement and opponents today.