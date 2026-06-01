Seven Wild Facts About Yankees’ Historic 13-Run Inning

Thirteen was a magic number for the Yankees on Sunday, as New York etched its name in the history books, scoring a baker’s dozen runs in the third inning of a 13–8 triumph over the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.

Here are seven facts—some wacky, some wild, some wondrous—about the Yankees’ historic 13-run inning.

Most runs the Yankees have scored in one inning in over two decades

The last time the Yankees had an inning this big, the names Jeter and Rodriguez were penciled into the lineup card. The 13 runs the Yankees plated on Sunday were the most they'd scored in an inning since the eighth inning of a 20-11 win over the Rays back in June of 2005.

To get a full idea of the who's-who in Yankeeography that we're talking about, here's the lineup card from that game 21 years ago, courtesy of Talkin' Yanks.

Yankees have scored 13 runs in an inning for the first time since the eighth inning of a 20-11 win over the Rays on June 21, 2005



Here’s the lineup from that game: pic.twitter.com/EmzZQvavY2 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 31, 2026

43 minutes

That's how long the half-inning took. That is one long half-inning. Cue someone saying, “how long was it? “ It was so long that Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren had to stay loose by whipping out a medicine ball, stretching and even heading to the bullpen to throw warm-up pitches.

“Yeah, when they took the second mound visit, I ran to the bullpen to throw,” Warren said. “Just staying loose. A lot of time sitting there. Just wanted to make sure I was sharp to go back out there after the boys put up 13.”

Had Warren ever seen an inning like that before?

“No, I haven't,” Warren said with a smile.

No home runs, no problem

Who needs the long ball anyway? The Yankees, who lead baseball in home runs in 2026, didn't belt one round-tripper in the busy third inning, scoring each of their 13 runs off of four walks and 11 hits, two of which were for extra bases.

It's just the fifth time since 1961 that a team scored 13-plus runs in an inning without a homer, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

10 runs

That's the number of runs the Yankees scored before making an out in the third inning. In fact, the Yankees had batted all the way around their lineup once before the Athletics, who utilized three different pitchers in the frame, recorded an out.

The @Yankees scored TEN runs in the 3rd inning ... before an out was recorded 😳 pic.twitter.com/f1tYfic79g — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2026

It was tied for the second-most runs scored by a team in any inning before recording an out since 1961, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Yankees nearly tied a 106-year-old record

The Yankees came one run shy of tying the franchise record for the most runs scored in an inning, 14, set in the top of the fifth inning during a July win over the Senators back in 1920 when some guy named Babe Ruth was in the lineup.

Here's the lineup card from that game, to get a sense of the times.

Batting At-Bats Runs Hits Chick Fewster (SS) 5 1 1 Sammy Vick (RF) 4 3 1 Wally Pipp (1B) 4 2 1 Babe Ruth (LF) 5 2 2 Bob Meusel (3B) 5 2 3 Ping Bodie (CF) 4 3 2 Del Pratt (2B) 4 2 2 Muddy Ruel (C) 5 1 1 Carl Mays (P) 5 1 2

Anytime you nearly achieve a feat accomplished by men named Chick, Ping and Muddy, you know you're doing something that hasn't been done in quite some time.

It's not how you finish, it's how you start?

Normally, the phrase is the other way around, but that was not the case for the Bronx Bombers on Sunday. In fact, the Yankees didn't score a single run or record a single hit for the rest of the game. They were out-scored by the Athletics 8–0 the rest of the way, making for a rather bizarre box score and directly leading to the next factoid on our list.

The Yankees stand alone in the Junior Circuit

The Yankees are the first American League team ever to score 13 or more runs in a game all in one inning. Across baseball's rich history, the feat had been achieved just twice before by a pair of National League teams, the 1972 Braves and the 2003 Phillies, according to Langs.

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