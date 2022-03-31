Skip to main content
13 Years of Bennett Ball: Tony Bennett's Outstanding Resume at Virginia

Taking a look at Tony Bennett's accomplishments at UVA on the 13th anniversary of his hiring

On March 31st, 2009, Tony Bennett was formally introduced as the head coach of the Virginia men's basketball program. 

Craig Littlepage, Tony Bennett, John Casteen

13 years later, Bennett has established himself as one of the nation's best college basketball coaches, whose resume speaks for itself. On the 13-year anniversary of Bennett's hiring, let's take a look at what he has accomplished in his time in Charlottesville: 

  • 316-117 overall record (.730 winning percentage)
  • 10 seasons with 20+ wins
  • 4 seasons with 30+ wins
  • UVA program-record 35 wins in 2019
  • 6x nationally ranked No. 1 scoring defense (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
  • 2x U.S. Basketball Writers Association Henry Iba National Coach of the Year (2015, 2018)
  • 2018 Naismith Coach of the Year
  • 2018 AP National Coach of the Year
  • 2018 NABC Coach of the Year
  • 4x ACC Coach of the Year (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019)
  • 5x ACC regular season championships (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021)
  • 2x ACC Tournament titles (2014, 2018)
  • 8x NCAA Tournament appearances
  • 4x NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds
  • 3x NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen appearances
  • 2x NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearances
  • 2019 Final Four
  • 2019 National Championship, first in Virginia basketball program history

Beyond the wins, championships, accomplishments, and awards, Tony Bennett's greatest achievement has been the establishment of an elite basketball program that wins the right way. Bennett's Five Pillars - Humility, Passion, Unity, Servanthood, Thankfulness - are what make Virginia Basketball truly special and the UVA community is extremely fortunate to have an outstanding basketball coach who is an even better person. 

Congratulations on 13 years at the University of Virginia, Tony Bennett. Here's to many more. 

Tony Bennett - best coach in the country

