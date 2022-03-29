Kate Douglass and Todd DeSorbo Earn CSCAA National Swimming Awards
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its 2022 NCAA Division I award winners and All-Americans on Tuesday afternoon and Virginia was well represented. Junior Kate Douglass was named the 2022 CSCAA Women's Swimmer of the Meet and head coach Todd DeSorbo was named the CSCAA Women's Swimming Coach of the Year for the second season in a row. Additionally, 22 Virginia women's and men's swimmers earned All-American honors across a total of 75 NCAA events.
DeSorbo coached the Cavalier women to back-to-back national championships, as UVA won 11 of 18 possible events, including four relay titles, to capture the 2022 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championship. Virginia also set new American records in five different events.
Three of those U.S. records were broken by Kate Douglass, who swam what is being widely considered the greatest individual performance at the NCAA Championships of all time. Douglass won the NCAA title in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, and 200-yard backstroke, accomplishing the unprecedented feat of placing first in three different strokes and three different distances, all in record-breaking time. She was also a member of Virginia's title-winning 200-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay, 400-yard freestyle relay, and 400-yard medley relay teams. Douglass finished first in each of the seven events in which she competed.
12 members of the Virginia women's swimming team earned All-America honors in a total of 48 events:
- Lexi Cuomo: 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay
- Maddie Donohoe: 1650-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle
- Kate Douglass: 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay, 400-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard medley relay
- Abby Harter: 200-yard butterfly, 200-yard individual medley
- Anna Keating: 200-yard breaststroke, 100-yard breaststroke
- Jessica Nava: 100-yard butterfly
- Ella Nelson: 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard breaststroke, 200-yard individual medley, 800-yard freestyle relay
- Reilly Tiltmann: 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard freestyle, 400-yard freestyle relay, 800-yard freestyle relay
- Alex Walsh: 200-yard butterfly, 200-yard individual medley, 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard medley relay, 800-yard freestyle relay
- Gretchen Walsh: 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 50-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay, 400-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard medley relay
- Alexis Wenger: 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke, 200-yard medley relay, 400-yard medley relay
- Emma Weyant: 500-yard freestyle, 400-yard individual medley, 800-yard freestyle relay
10 members of the Virginia men's swimming team earned All-America honors in a total of 27 events:
- Jack Aikins: 200-yard backstroke, 400-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard medley relay, 800-yard freestyle relay
- Connor Boyle: 200-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard freestyle relay, 800-yard freestyle relay
- Matt Brownstead: 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay
- Josh Fong: 400-yard medley relay
- Justin Grender: 200-yard backstroke, 800-yard freestyle relay
- Matt King: 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay, 400-yard medley relay
- August Lamb: 200-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay
- Noah Nichols: 200-yard medley relay, 400-yard medley relay
- Casey Storch: 400-yard individual medley
- Jack Wright: 800-yard freestyle relay
