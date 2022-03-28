Virginia Guard Carson McCorkle Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia sophomore guard Carson McCorkle has entered the transfer portal, as reported by Verbal Commits on Monday afternoon.

McCorkle played in 24 games over his two seasons in Charlottesville, including 16 appearances this season in which he averaged 1.3 points per game in a total of 78 minutes played. A three-star recruit out of Raleigh, North Carolina, McCorkle was a highly-touted sharpshooter coming out of high school, but struggled to earn playing time for Tony Bennett in his two seasons at Virginia.

Of the decorated 2020 Virginia recruiting class that included McCorkle, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, and Reece Beekman, only Beekman remains on the UVA roster. Abdur-Rahim transferred to Georgia last offseason after appearing in just eight games and playing only 35 minutes in his freshman season.

McCorkle is the third UVA basketball player to enter the transfer portal since Virginia's season came to an end in the NIT quarterfinals last week. Malachi Poindexter entered the transfer portal on Friday and Jayden Nixon entered the portal earlier on Monday morning. As both Poindexter and Nixon were walk-ons, Carson McCorkle is the first scholarship player to leave the UVA men's basketball program this offseason.

