2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups Revealed

See the matchups for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Men's Basketball Challenge

The matchups have been revealed for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The ACC holds a 12-8-3 advantage in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge since it began in 1999 and ACC teams are a combined 144-121 in Challenge games, but the Big Ten has won each of the last three Challenges, including an 8-6 win in 2021.

2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups:

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pitt at Northwestern



Tuesday, Nov. 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa



Wednesday, Nov. 30

Ohio State at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Indiana

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska