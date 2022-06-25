2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups Revealed
See the matchups for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Men's Basketball Challenge
The matchups have been revealed for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The ACC holds a 12-8-3 advantage in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge since it began in 1999 and ACC teams are a combined 144-121 in Challenge games, but the Big Ten has won each of the last three Challenges, including an 8-6 win in 2021.
2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups:
Monday, Nov. 28
Minnesota at Virginia Tech
Pitt at Northwestern
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Syracuse at Illinois
Maryland at Louisville
Penn State at Clemson
Virginia at Michigan
Wake Forest at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Iowa
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Ohio State at Duke
Purdue at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
North Carolina at Indiana
Michigan State at Notre Dame
Boston College at Nebraska
