2022 NBA Draft Recap: Which Teams, Conferences Had the Most Draft Picks?
The 2022 NBA Draft is officially in the books. See the full list of 58 players selected in the draft and what school, team, or country they came from. Read on to the end of the page for an analysis of the college teams and conferences with the most players selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.
First Round
- Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero - Duke - ACC
- Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren - Gonzaga - WCC
- Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith - Auburn - SEC
- Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray - Iowa - Big Ten
- Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey - Purdue - Big Ten
- Indianan Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin - Arizona - Pac-12
- Portland Trailblazers: Shaedon Sharpe - Kentucky - SEC
- New Orleans Pelicans: Dyson Daniels - G League Ignite
- San Antonio Spurs: Jeremy Sochan - Baylor - Big 12
- Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis - Wisconsin - Big Ten
- Oklahoma City Thunder: Ousmane Dieng - NZ Breakers - France
- Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Williams - Santa Clara - WCC
- Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren - Memphis - AAC
- Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji - Kansas - Big 12
- Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams - Duke - ACC
- Atlanta Hawks: A.J. Griffin - Duke - ACC
- Houston Rockets: Tari Eason - LSU - SEC
- Chicago Bulls: Dalen Terry - Arizona - Pac-12
- Memphis Grizzlies: Jake LaRavia - Wake Forest - ACC
- San Antonio Spurs: Malaki Branham - Ohio State - Big Ten
- Denver Nuggets: Christian Braun - Kansas - Big 12
- Minnesota Timberwolves: Walker Kessler - Auburn - SEC
- Memphis Grizzlies: David Roddy - Colorado State - MWC
- Milwaukee Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp - G League Ignite
- San Antonio Spurs: Blake Wesley - Notre Dame - ACC
- Minnesota Timberwolves: Wendell Moore Jr. - Duke - ACC
- Miami Heat: Nikola Jovic - Mega Mozzart - Serbia
- Golden State Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr. - Milwaukee - Horizon
- Houston Rockets: TyTy Washington Jr. - Kentucky - SEC
- Denver Nuggets: Peyton Watson - UCLA - Pac-12
Second Round
- (31) Indiana Pacers: Andrew Nembhard - Gonzaga - WCC
- (32) Orlando Magic: Caleb Houstan - Michigan - Big Ten
- (33) Toronto Raptors: Christian Koloko - Arizona - Pac-12
- (34) Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaylin Williams - Arkansas - SEC
- (35) Los Angeles Lakers: Max Christie - Michigan State - Big Ten
- (36) Detroit Pistons: Gabriele Procida - Fortitudo Bologna - Italy
- (37) Dallas Mavericks: Jaden Hardy - G League Ignite
- (38) Memphis Grizzlies: Kennedy Chandler - Tennessee - SEC
- (39) Cleveland Cavaliers: Khalifa Diop - Gran Canaria - Senegal
- (40) Charlotte Hornets: Bryce McGowens - Nebraska - Big Ten
- (41) New Orleans Pelicans: E.J. Liddell - Ohio State - Big Ten
- (42) New York Knicks: Trevor Keels - Duke - ACC
- (43) Los Angeles Clippers: Moussa Diabate - Michigan - Big Ten
- (44) Golden State Warriors: Ryan Rollins - Toledo - MAC
- (45) Charlotte Hornets: Josh Minott - Memphis - AAC
- (46) Denver Nuggets: Ismael Kamagate - Paris
- (47) Memphis Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr. - VCU - CAA
- (48) Indiana Pacers: Kendall Brown - Baylor - Big 12
- (49) Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaiah Mobley - USC - Pac-12
- (50) Minnesota Timberwolves: Matteo Spagnolo - Cremona - Italy
- (51) Golden State Warriors: Tyrese Martin - UConn - Big East
- (52) New Orleans Pelicans: Karlo Matkovic - Mega Mozzart - Serbia
- (53) Boston Celtics: JD Davison - Alabama - SEC
- (54) Washington Wizards: Yannick Nzosa - Unicaja Malaga - Congo
- (55) Golden State Warriors: Gui Santos - Minas - Brazil
- (56) Cleveland Cavaliers: Luke Travers - Perth - Australia
- (57) Portland Trailblazers: Jabari Walker - Colorado - Pac-12
- (58) Milwaukee Bucks: Hugo Besson - NZ Breakers - France
Read More
The ACC had the most players selected in the first round with six, four of which were Duke Blue Devils, the college basketball program with the most total players selected in the NBA Draft with five. No other team had more than three players selected in the draft. The Big Ten was the conference with the most players selected in the entire draft with nine.
2022 NBA Draft - Conference Tally
ACC: 7 total, 6 first round
SEC: 8 total, 5 first round
Big Ten: 9 total, 4 first round
Pac-12: 6 total, 3 first round
Big 12: 4 total, 3 first round