Skip to main content

2022 NBA Draft Recap: Which Teams, Conferences Had the Most Draft Picks?

See which teams and conferences had the most players selected in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is officially in the books. See the full list of 58 players selected in the draft and what school, team, or country they came from. Read on to the end of the page for an analysis of the college teams and conferences with the most players selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. 

First Round

  1. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero - Duke - ACC
  2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren - Gonzaga - WCC
  3. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith - Auburn - SEC
  4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray - Iowa - Big Ten
  5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey - Purdue - Big Ten
  6. Indianan Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin - Arizona - Pac-12
  7. Portland Trailblazers: Shaedon Sharpe - Kentucky - SEC
  8. New Orleans Pelicans: Dyson Daniels - G League Ignite
  9. San Antonio Spurs: Jeremy Sochan - Baylor - Big 12
  10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis - Wisconsin - Big Ten
  11. Oklahoma City Thunder: Ousmane Dieng - NZ Breakers - France
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Williams - Santa Clara - WCC
  13. Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren - Memphis - AAC
  14. Cleveland Cavaliers:  Ochai Agbaji - Kansas - Big 12
  15. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams - Duke - ACC
  16. Atlanta Hawks: A.J. Griffin - Duke - ACC
  17. Houston Rockets: Tari Eason - LSU - SEC
  18. Chicago Bulls: Dalen Terry - Arizona - Pac-12
  19. Memphis Grizzlies: Jake LaRavia - Wake Forest - ACC
  20. San Antonio Spurs: Malaki Branham - Ohio State - Big Ten
  21. Denver Nuggets: Christian Braun - Kansas - Big 12
  22. Minnesota Timberwolves: Walker Kessler - Auburn - SEC
  23. Memphis Grizzlies: David Roddy - Colorado State - MWC
  24. Milwaukee Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp - G League Ignite
  25. San Antonio Spurs: Blake Wesley - Notre Dame - ACC
  26. Minnesota Timberwolves: Wendell Moore Jr. - Duke - ACC
  27. Miami Heat: Nikola Jovic - Mega Mozzart - Serbia
  28. Golden State Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr. - Milwaukee - Horizon
  29. Houston Rockets: TyTy Washington Jr. - Kentucky - SEC
  30. Denver Nuggets: Peyton Watson - UCLA - Pac-12

Second Round

  1. (31) Indiana Pacers: Andrew Nembhard - Gonzaga - WCC
  2. (32) Orlando Magic: Caleb Houstan - Michigan - Big Ten
  3. (33) Toronto Raptors: Christian Koloko - Arizona - Pac-12
  4. (34) Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaylin Williams - Arkansas - SEC
  5. (35) Los Angeles Lakers: Max Christie - Michigan State - Big Ten
  6. (36) Detroit Pistons: Gabriele Procida - Fortitudo Bologna - Italy
  7. (37) Dallas Mavericks: Jaden Hardy - G League Ignite
  8. (38) Memphis Grizzlies: Kennedy Chandler - Tennessee - SEC
  9. (39) Cleveland Cavaliers: Khalifa Diop - Gran Canaria - Senegal
  10. (40) Charlotte Hornets: Bryce McGowens - Nebraska - Big Ten
  11. (41) New Orleans Pelicans: E.J. Liddell - Ohio State - Big Ten
  12. (42) New York Knicks: Trevor Keels - Duke - ACC
  13. (43) Los Angeles Clippers: Moussa Diabate - Michigan - Big Ten
  14. (44) Golden State Warriors: Ryan Rollins - Toledo - MAC
  15. (45) Charlotte Hornets: Josh Minott - Memphis - AAC
  16. (46) Denver Nuggets: Ismael Kamagate - Paris
  17. (47) Memphis Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr. - VCU - CAA
  18. (48) Indiana Pacers: Kendall Brown - Baylor - Big 12
  19. (49) Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaiah Mobley - USC - Pac-12
  20. (50) Minnesota Timberwolves: Matteo Spagnolo - Cremona - Italy
  21. (51) Golden State Warriors: Tyrese Martin - UConn - Big East
  22. (52) New Orleans Pelicans: Karlo Matkovic - Mega Mozzart - Serbia
  23. (53) Boston Celtics: JD Davison - Alabama - SEC
  24. (54) Washington Wizards: Yannick Nzosa - Unicaja Malaga - Congo
  25. (55) Golden State Warriors: Gui Santos - Minas - Brazil
  26. (56) Cleveland Cavaliers: Luke Travers - Perth - Australia
  27. (57) Portland Trailblazers: Jabari Walker - Colorado - Pac-12
  28. (58) Milwaukee Bucks: Hugo Besson - NZ Breakers - France
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The ACC had the most players selected in the first round with six, four of which were Duke Blue Devils, the college basketball program with the most total players selected in the NBA Draft with five. No other team had more than three players selected in the draft. The Big Ten was the conference with the most players selected in the entire draft with nine. 

2022 NBA Draft - Conference Tally

ACC: 7 total, 6 first round

SEC: 8 total, 5 first round

Big Ten: 9 total, 4 first round

Pac-12: 6 total, 3 first round

Big 12: 4 total, 3 first round

Blake Buchanan, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 2 for Top-Ranked Idaho Forward

By Matt Newton5 hours ago
Kate Douglass (USA) in the women's 200m individual medley final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
All Sports

Kate Douglass Wins Bronze Again as USA Goes 1-3 in 200m Breaststroke

By Matt Newton10 hours ago
Ben Vander Plas, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Will Ben Vander Plas Be the Latest Transfer Success Story for UVA Basketball?

By Matt Newton14 hours ago
Francisco Caffaro, Argentina national basketball team
Basketball

Francisco Caffaro to Play for Team Argentina in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

By Matt NewtonJun 22, 2022
Claire Weinstein, Leah Smith, Katie Ledecky, Bella Sims race the 4x200m freestyle relay for Team USA at the FINA World Championships.
All Sports

UVA Alum Leah Smith Helps Team USA Win Gold in 4x200 Relay

By Matt NewtonJun 22, 2022
Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Ryan Dunn, Leon Bond, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Releases 2022-2023 Roster and Jersey Numbers

By Matt NewtonJun 22, 2022
Caleb Williams, Sidwell Friends School basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball Hosts 2024 Wing From Washington D.C.

By Matt NewtonJun 21, 2022
Diana Ordonez, Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
All Sports

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Diana Ordóñez | UVA Women's Soccer

By Matt NewtonJun 21, 2022