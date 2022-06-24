2022 NBA Draft Recap: Which Teams, Conferences Had the Most Draft Picks?

The 2022 NBA Draft is officially in the books. See the full list of 58 players selected in the draft and what school, team, or country they came from. Read on to the end of the page for an analysis of the college teams and conferences with the most players selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

First Round

Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero - Duke - ACC Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren - Gonzaga - WCC Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith - Auburn - SEC Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray - Iowa - Big Ten Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey - Purdue - Big Ten Indianan Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin - Arizona - Pac-12 Portland Trailblazers: Shaedon Sharpe - Kentucky - SEC New Orleans Pelicans: Dyson Daniels - G League Ignite San Antonio Spurs: Jeremy Sochan - Baylor - Big 12 Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis - Wisconsin - Big Ten Oklahoma City Thunder: Ousmane Dieng - NZ Breakers - France Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Williams - Santa Clara - WCC Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren - Memphis - AAC Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji - Kansas - Big 12 Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams - Duke - ACC Atlanta Hawks: A.J. Griffin - Duke - ACC Houston Rockets: Tari Eason - LSU - SEC Chicago Bulls: Dalen Terry - Arizona - Pac-12 Memphis Grizzlies: Jake LaRavia - Wake Forest - ACC San Antonio Spurs: Malaki Branham - Ohio State - Big Ten Denver Nuggets: Christian Braun - Kansas - Big 12 Minnesota Timberwolves: Walker Kessler - Auburn - SEC Memphis Grizzlies: David Roddy - Colorado State - MWC Milwaukee Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp - G League Ignite San Antonio Spurs: Blake Wesley - Notre Dame - ACC Minnesota Timberwolves: Wendell Moore Jr. - Duke - ACC Miami Heat: Nikola Jovic - Mega Mozzart - Serbia Golden State Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr. - Milwaukee - Horizon Houston Rockets: TyTy Washington Jr. - Kentucky - SEC Denver Nuggets: Peyton Watson - UCLA - Pac-12

Second Round

(31) Indiana Pacers: Andrew Nembhard - Gonzaga - WCC (32) Orlando Magic: Caleb Houstan - Michigan - Big Ten (33) Toronto Raptors: Christian Koloko - Arizona - Pac-12 (34) Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaylin Williams - Arkansas - SEC (35) Los Angeles Lakers: Max Christie - Michigan State - Big Ten (36) Detroit Pistons: Gabriele Procida - Fortitudo Bologna - Italy (37) Dallas Mavericks: Jaden Hardy - G League Ignite (38) Memphis Grizzlies: Kennedy Chandler - Tennessee - SEC (39) Cleveland Cavaliers: Khalifa Diop - Gran Canaria - Senegal (40) Charlotte Hornets: Bryce McGowens - Nebraska - Big Ten (41) New Orleans Pelicans: E.J. Liddell - Ohio State - Big Ten (42) New York Knicks: Trevor Keels - Duke - ACC (43) Los Angeles Clippers: Moussa Diabate - Michigan - Big Ten (44) Golden State Warriors: Ryan Rollins - Toledo - MAC (45) Charlotte Hornets: Josh Minott - Memphis - AAC (46) Denver Nuggets: Ismael Kamagate - Paris (47) Memphis Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr. - VCU - CAA (48) Indiana Pacers: Kendall Brown - Baylor - Big 12 (49) Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaiah Mobley - USC - Pac-12 (50) Minnesota Timberwolves: Matteo Spagnolo - Cremona - Italy (51) Golden State Warriors: Tyrese Martin - UConn - Big East (52) New Orleans Pelicans: Karlo Matkovic - Mega Mozzart - Serbia (53) Boston Celtics: JD Davison - Alabama - SEC (54) Washington Wizards: Yannick Nzosa - Unicaja Malaga - Congo (55) Golden State Warriors: Gui Santos - Minas - Brazil (56) Cleveland Cavaliers: Luke Travers - Perth - Australia (57) Portland Trailblazers: Jabari Walker - Colorado - Pac-12 (58) Milwaukee Bucks: Hugo Besson - NZ Breakers - France

The ACC had the most players selected in the first round with six, four of which were Duke Blue Devils, the college basketball program with the most total players selected in the NBA Draft with five. No other team had more than three players selected in the draft. The Big Ten was the conference with the most players selected in the entire draft with nine.

2022 NBA Draft - Conference Tally

ACC: 7 total, 6 first round

SEC: 8 total, 5 first round

Big Ten: 9 total, 4 first round

Pac-12: 6 total, 3 first round

Big 12: 4 total, 3 first round