2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Score Updates

Keep track of all of the college basketball scores in the 10th and final SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Saturday marks the 10th and final edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, as the SEC will begin a new challenge series with the ACC starting in the 2023-2024 college basketball season. The Big 12 holds a 4-3-2 advantage against SEC in the Challenge, but the SEC has won each of the last two years entering this season. 

Keep track of all the scores for each game as well as the overall score of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge below. This page will be updated following the conclusion of each game. 

2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge

12pm: No. 15 Auburn at West Virginia, ESPN

2pm: No. 2 Alabama at Oklahoma, ESPN

2pm: No. 12 Iowa State at Missouri, ESPN2

2pm: Texas Tech at LSU, ESPNU

4pm: No. 11 TCU at Mississippi State, ESPN2

4pm: Arkansas at No. 17 Baylor, ESPN

6pm: No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee, ESPN

6pm: Florida at No. 5 Kansas State, ESPN2

8pm: No. 9 Kansas at Kentucky, ESPN

8pm: Ole Miss at Oklahoma State, ESPN2

Note: Due to the SEC having more teams than the Big 12, four SEC teams will not participate in the Challenge. In 2023, South Carolina, Georgia, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M will not participate. 

