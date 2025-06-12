Cavaliers Now

2025 ACC/SEC Challenge Opponents Are Officially Set For Virginia Men's and Women's Basketball

Jackson Caudell

Mar 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; VCU Rams head coach Ryan Odom reacts during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The ACC/SEC challenge games for both Virginia Men's and Women's Basketball are officially set. Men's Basketball will face Texas while Women's Basketball Will Face Vanderbilt.

Times and television designations for the Challenge are to be determined. The games will be featured on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

All 16 SEC teams and 16 of the 18 ACC teams will participate in the 2025 Challenge. California and Stanford will not play in the 2025 event.

Virginia meets Texas for the first time. The Cavaliers are 1-1 all-time in the Challenge, posting a 59-47 win over Texas A&M in 2023 and an 87-69 loss at eventual national champion Florida in 2024.

2025 Mens ACC/SEC Challenge Matchups

Tuesday, Dec. 2

Florida at Duke

North Carolina at Kentucky

Tennessee at Syracuse

Texas A&M at Pitt

Missouri at Notre Dame

Georgia at Florida State

Oklahoma at Wake Forest

Miami at Ole Miss

Virginia Tech at South Carolina

Wednesday, Dec. 3

NC State at Auburn

Louisville at Arkansas

SMU at Vanderbilt

Clemson at Alabama

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

LSU at Boston College

Virginia at Texas

This will be the first meeting for the Cavaliers and Commodores since 2012. Virginia is 4-2 all-time in a series that dates back to 1989. The Cavaliers won the first two games of the series, including a 70-58 victory in the 1992 NCAA East Regional Final, which sent Virginia to its third consecutive Final Four. Vanderbilt picked up wins in 1992 and 1995. Virginia enters the matchup on a two-game winning streak over the Commodores with victories in 1996 and 2012.

 

The creation of the SEC/ACC Challenge in 2023 marked the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which ESPN established with the two conferences in 1999 for men’s basketball as a first-of-its-kind event. It expanded to include women’s matchups in 2007. SEC women’s basketball conducted a challenge with the Big 12 from 2014 to 2021.

 

Virginia enters the 2025-26 season coming off the program’s first winning season since 2017-18. The Cavaliers concluded last season by winning five of their last seven contests, including a 78-75 win at No. 8 North Carolina, the program’s first victory in Chapel Hill since 2001.

 

Last season, the Commodores finished 22-11 overall and 8-8 in conference play, good for ninth in the SEC standings. Vanderbilt earned a No. 7 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament, falling against Oregon, 77-73, in the first round.

2025 ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge

Wednesday, Dec. 3

Georgia at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Miami

NC State at Oklahoma

Tennessee at Stanford

Auburn at Syracuse

Virginia at Vanderbilt

Thursday, Dec. 4

Cal at Missouri

Clemson at Alabama

LSU at Duke

South Carolina at Louisville

North Carolina at Texas

Notre Dame at Ole Miss

Pitt at Mississippi State

Arkansas at SMU

Florida at Virginia Tech

