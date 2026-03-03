Preview and Final Score Prediction For No. 13 Virginia vs Wake Forest

fter taking a loss to Duke on Saturday, Virginia looks to bounce back and finish the season strong. They have two games left in the regular season and tonight they host Wake Forest.

UVA is 14-1 at home (6-1 in ACC action) this season. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 18 games (most since 21 in 2000-01). UVA is averaging 81.2 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA ranks 14th in the NET rankings and 17th in the kenpom.com rankings

Virginia is 72-72 all-time vs. Wake Forest, including a 43-22 mark in Charlottesville, in the series that dates to 1910-11. UVA has won 13 of the last 15 meetings in the series. UVA is 8-3 vs. the Demon Deacons at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA defeated Wake Forest 83-75 in the lone meeting between

the teams last season.

Who wins?

Isaiah Evans scored 19 points and Cameron Boozer added 18 as No. 1 Duke raced past then-No. 11 Virginia 77-51 on Feb. 28 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke (27-2, 15-1 ACC) jumped to a 41-26 halftime lead, highlighted by 8 of 13 shots from 3-point range. Virginia lost the rebound battle (37-29) and had season lows in points (51) and field goal percentage (29.1%). Thijs De Ridder led UVA with 16 points.

Virginia ranks first in the ACC in blocks (6.1 bpg), rebounding (40.9) and offensive rebounding (13.6), second in field goal percentage defense (.396), third in scoring defense (68.1 ppg), scoring margin (+13.2), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.307), 3-pointers (10.1) and rebounding margin (+8.1), fourth in 3-point field goal percentage (.363), defensive rebounds (27.3 rpg) and assists (16.7 apg) and fifth in assist/turnover ratio (1.54).

Thijs De Ridder ranks 14th in scoring (16.0 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (52.2%) and 19th in rebounds (6.2 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.2) and 12th in assists (4.2 apg). Ugonna Onyenso leads the ACC in blocks at 2.6 bpg, while Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks at 2.4 bpg. Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0), seventh in steals (1.7 spg), 14th in assists (3.6 apg) and 14th in free throw percentage (78.6%). Jacari White ranks 12th in 3-pointers made per game (2.2).

Sophomore guard Juke Harris continues to pace the Demon Deacons in scoring this season,

as he’s reached a double-digit scoring a total in all 29 games while being second the ACC in points per game (22.6) in conference play. After averaging 6.1 points per game as a freshman, Harris’ 15.3 points per game ranks as the highest increase year-over-year in the nation. Additionally, Harris is1 of only 2 ACC players – and one of just five nationally – averaging 21 points and 6 rebounds per game this season, joining Duke’s Cameron

Wake Forest is not among the best ACC teams out there, but if UVA is still not over the disappointment of Saturday's game vs Duke, the Demon Deacons can pull a surprise, like they recently did vs Clemson. All in all, I think UVA comes out strong and begins the final week of the regular season with a win.

Final Score: Virginia 86, Wake Forest 73