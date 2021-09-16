Recruiting Rankings Updated for the Incoming Cavaliers in the Class of 2022

See where Virginia’s trio of commits and other target recruits landed in 247Sports’ updated recruiting rankings for the class of 2022

247Sports updated its high school basketball recruiting rankings on Wednesday and there was substantial shifting for Virginia basketball’s class of commits and targets in the class of 2022.

A few weeks after committing to Virginia, Isaac Traudt moved up three spots from No. 49 to No. 46 in the rankings. Traudt is the seventh-ranked power forward in the class and the top-ranked player from the state of Nebraska.

Isaac McKneely’s ranking of No. 52 in the country did not change. McKneely is the ninth-ranked combo guard in the country and the top-ranked player from West Virginia.

Finally, Leon Bond’s ranking fell four spots from No. 39 to No. 43. Bond is the second-highest ranked player from Wisconsin and is the No. 12 small forward in the Class of 2022.

Two of Virginia’s top remaining targets for 2022 experienced a substantial shift in their recruiting rankings.

Ryan Dunn, a 6’6” small forward from New York, jumped 40 positions in the rankings from No. 148 to No. 108. Dunn put Virginia in his top eight list of schools and made an official visit to UVA last weekend.

Swedish forward Bobi Klintman made one of the biggest leaps of all of the recruits in the 2022 class, going from No. 172 to No. 111 in the latest rankings. Klintman, who included Virginia in his top six list of schools, is expected to continue to rise in the rankings as he begins his senior season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.

Virginia now has the No. 6 recruiting class in the country behind Kansas, Ohio State, Duke, North Carolina, and Kentucky. If Tony Bennett adds Dunn or Klintman to Virginia’s class of 2022, UVA could have a top-three recruiting class when all is said and done.