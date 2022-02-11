College Basketball Bracketology: How Many ACC Teams Will Make the Tournament?
Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, and FOX Sports' Mike DeCourcy to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast.
Note: each bracket was updated on February 11th.
|Team
|Record
|Joe Lunardi (ESPN)
|Jerry Palm (CBS)
|Mike DeCourcy (FOX)
Duke
20-4, 10-3
No. 2 - West
No. 3 - East
No. 3 - East
Notre Dame
17-7, 10-3
No. 10 - Midwest
No. 9 - West
No. 9 - East
Wake Forest
20-5, 10-4
No. 8 - Midwest
First Four Out
No. 7 - South
Miami
17-7, 9-4
No. 11 - South
No. 12 - East
No. 11 - South
North Carolina
17-7, 9-4
No. 12 - West
First Four Out
No. 11 - East
Virginia
15-9, 9-5
-
-
Next Four Out
Syracuse
13-11, 7-6
-
-
-
Virginia Tech
14-10, 6-7
-
-
-
Florida State
13-10, 6-7
-
-
-
Louisville
11-13, 5-9
-
-
-
Boston College
9-13, 4-8
-
-
-
Clemson
12-12, 4-9
-
-
-
Pittsburgh
9-16, 4-10
-
-
-
Georgia Tech
10-13, 3-9
-
-
-
NC State
10-15, 3-11
-
-
-
Lunardi has five ACC teams in his latest March Madness projections: Duke, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Miami and North Carolina.
Palm has three ACC teams in his latest NCAA Tournament projections: Duke, Notre Dame, and Miami. He has both Wake Forest and North Carolina in his first four out.
DeCourcy has five ACC teams in his updated bracket forecast: Duke, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Miami and North Carolina. He has Virginia in his next four out.