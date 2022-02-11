Skip to main content

College Basketball Bracketology: How Many ACC Teams Will Make the Tournament?

See where each ACC team sits in the latest college basketball March Madness projections

Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, and FOX Sports' Mike DeCourcy to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast. 

Note: each bracket was updated on February 11th. 

ACC Men's Basketball Bracketology

TeamRecordJoe Lunardi (ESPN)Jerry Palm (CBS)Mike DeCourcy (FOX)

Duke

20-4, 10-3

No. 2 - West

No. 3 - East

No. 3 - East

Notre Dame

17-7, 10-3

No. 10 - Midwest

No. 9 - West

No. 9 - East

Wake Forest

20-5, 10-4

No. 8 - Midwest

First Four Out

No. 7 - South

Miami

17-7, 9-4

No. 11 - South

No. 12 - East

No. 11 - South

North Carolina

17-7, 9-4

No. 12 - West

First Four Out

No. 11 - East

Virginia

15-9, 9-5

-

-

Next Four Out

Syracuse

13-11, 7-6

-

-

-

Virginia Tech

14-10, 6-7

-

-

-

Florida State

13-10, 6-7

-

-

-

Louisville

11-13, 5-9

-

-

-

Boston College

9-13, 4-8

-

-

-

Clemson

12-12, 4-9

-

-

-

Pittsburgh

9-16, 4-10

-

-

-

Georgia Tech

10-13, 3-9

-

-

-

NC State

10-15, 3-11

-

-

-

Lunardi has five ACC teams in his latest March Madness projections: Duke, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Miami and North Carolina. 

Palm has three ACC teams in his latest NCAA Tournament projections: Duke, Notre Dame, and Miami. He has both Wake Forest and North Carolina in his first four out. 

DeCourcy has five ACC teams in his updated bracket forecast: Duke, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Miami and North Carolina. He has Virginia in his next four out. 

