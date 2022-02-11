College Basketball Bracketology: How Many ACC Teams Will Make the Tournament?

See where each ACC team sits in the latest college basketball March Madness projections

Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, and FOX Sports' Mike DeCourcy to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast.

Note: each bracket was updated on February 11th.

Team Record Joe Lunardi (ESPN) Jerry Palm (CBS) Mike DeCourcy (FOX) Duke 20-4, 10-3 No. 2 - West No. 3 - East No. 3 - East Notre Dame 17-7, 10-3 No. 10 - Midwest No. 9 - West No. 9 - East Wake Forest 20-5, 10-4 No. 8 - Midwest First Four Out No. 7 - South Miami 17-7, 9-4 No. 11 - South No. 12 - East No. 11 - South North Carolina 17-7, 9-4 No. 12 - West First Four Out No. 11 - East Virginia 15-9, 9-5 - - Next Four Out Syracuse 13-11, 7-6 - - - Virginia Tech 14-10, 6-7 - - - Florida State 13-10, 6-7 - - - Louisville 11-13, 5-9 - - - Boston College 9-13, 4-8 - - - Clemson 12-12, 4-9 - - - Pittsburgh 9-16, 4-10 - - - Georgia Tech 10-13, 3-9 - - - NC State 10-15, 3-11 - - -

Lunardi has five ACC teams in his latest March Madness projections: Duke, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Miami and North Carolina.

Palm has three ACC teams in his latest NCAA Tournament projections: Duke, Notre Dame, and Miami. He has both Wake Forest and North Carolina in his first four out.

DeCourcy has five ACC teams in his updated bracket forecast: Duke, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Miami and North Carolina. He has Virginia in his next four out.