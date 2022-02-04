College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball

Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, and Fox Sports' Mike DeCourcy to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast.

Note: each bracket projection was updated on Friday, February 4th.

Team Record Joe Lunardi (ESPN) Jerry Palm (CBS) Mike DeCourcy (FOX) Duke 18-3, 8-2 No. 2 - East No. 3 - East No. 2 - East Miami 16-6, 8-3 No. 9 - West No. 11 - West No. 9 - East North Carolina 16-6, 8-3 No. 10 - South First Four Out No. 8 - South Notre Dame 15-7, 8-3 First Four Out No. 10 - South No. 11 - Midwest Wake Forest 18-5, 8-4 No. 9 - East - No. 8 - West Virginia 13-9, 7-5 - - - Florida State 13-8, 6-5 Next Four Out First Four Out - Syracuse 11-11, 5-6 - - - Louisville 11-11, 5-7 - - - Clemson 12-9, 4-6 - - - Virginia Tech 12-10, 4-7 - - - Boston College 9-12, 4-7 - - - Pittsburgh 8-14, 3-8 - - - NC State 10-13, 3-9 - - - Georgia Tech 9-12, 2-8 - - -

Lunardi has four ACC teams in his latest March Madness projections: Duke, Miami, North Carolina, and Wake Forest. He also has Notre Dame in his first four out and Florida State in his next four out.

Palm has three ACC teams in his latest NCAA Tournament projections: Duke, Miami, and Notre Dame. He has both North Carolina and Florida State in his first four out.

DeCourcy has five ACC teams in his updated bracket forecast: Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest.