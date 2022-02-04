College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball
Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, and Fox Sports' Mike DeCourcy to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast.
Note: each bracket projection was updated on Friday, February 4th.
|Team
|Record
|Joe Lunardi (ESPN)
|Jerry Palm (CBS)
|Mike DeCourcy (FOX)
Duke
18-3, 8-2
No. 2 - East
No. 3 - East
No. 2 - East
Miami
16-6, 8-3
No. 9 - West
No. 11 - West
No. 9 - East
North Carolina
16-6, 8-3
No. 10 - South
First Four Out
No. 8 - South
Notre Dame
15-7, 8-3
First Four Out
No. 10 - South
No. 11 - Midwest
Wake Forest
18-5, 8-4
No. 9 - East
-
No. 8 - West
Virginia
13-9, 7-5
-
-
-
Florida State
13-8, 6-5
Next Four Out
First Four Out
-
Syracuse
11-11, 5-6
-
-
-
Louisville
11-11, 5-7
-
-
-
Clemson
12-9, 4-6
-
-
-
Virginia Tech
12-10, 4-7
-
-
-
Boston College
9-12, 4-7
-
-
-
Pittsburgh
8-14, 3-8
-
-
-
NC State
10-13, 3-9
-
-
-
Georgia Tech
9-12, 2-8
-
-
-
Lunardi has four ACC teams in his latest March Madness projections: Duke, Miami, North Carolina, and Wake Forest. He also has Notre Dame in his first four out and Florida State in his next four out.
Palm has three ACC teams in his latest NCAA Tournament projections: Duke, Miami, and Notre Dame. He has both North Carolina and Florida State in his first four out.
DeCourcy has five ACC teams in his updated bracket forecast: Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest.