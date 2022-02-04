Skip to main content
College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball

See where each ACC team sits in the latest college basketball March Madness projections

Photo courtesy of Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports

Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, and Fox Sports' Mike DeCourcy to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast. 

Note: each bracket projection was updated on Friday, February 4th. 

ACC Men's Basketball Bracketology

TeamRecordJoe Lunardi (ESPN)Jerry Palm (CBS)Mike DeCourcy (FOX)

Duke

18-3, 8-2

No. 2 - East

No. 3 - East

No. 2 - East

Miami

16-6, 8-3

No. 9 - West

No. 11 - West

No. 9 - East

North Carolina

16-6, 8-3

No. 10 - South

First Four Out

No. 8 - South

Notre Dame

15-7, 8-3

First Four Out

No. 10 - South

No. 11 - Midwest

Wake Forest

18-5, 8-4

No. 9 - East

-

No. 8 - West

Virginia

13-9, 7-5

-

-

-

Florida State

13-8, 6-5

Next Four Out

First Four Out

-

Syracuse

11-11, 5-6

-

-

-

Louisville

11-11, 5-7

-

-

-

Clemson

12-9, 4-6

-

-

-

Virginia Tech

12-10, 4-7

-

-

-

Boston College

9-12, 4-7

-

-

-

Pittsburgh

8-14, 3-8

-

-

-

NC State

10-13, 3-9

-

-

-

Georgia Tech

9-12, 2-8

-

-

-

Lunardi has four ACC teams in his latest March Madness projections: Duke, Miami, North Carolina, and Wake Forest. He also has Notre Dame in his first four out and Florida State in his next four out. 

