ACC Basketball Top 25 Incoming Freshmen

With the 2022 college basketball recruiting class essentially set in stone, it's time to look at the class of 2022 as incoming freshmen for the 2022-2023 college basketball season. See the top 25 recruits (per 247Sports) from the class of 2022 that are headed to ACC men's basketball programs this fall:

1. Dereck Lively (No. 1 overall) - Duke

2. Dariq Whitehead (No. 2 overall) - Duke

3. Kyle Filipowski (No. 4 overall) - Duke

4. JJ Starling (No. 20 overall) - Notre Dame

5. Mark Mitchell (No. 21 overall) - Duke

6. Seth Trimble (No. 34 overall) - North Carolina

7. Jalen Washington (No. 43 overall) - North Carolina

8. Judah Mintz (No. 46 overall) - Syracuse

9. Isaac Traudt (No. 55 overall) - Virginia

10. Isaac McKneely (No. 56 overall) - Virginia

11. Leon Bond (No. 59 overall) - Virginia

12. Kamari Lands (No. 61 overall) - Louisville

13. Rodney Rice (No. 63 overall) - Virginia Tech

14. Jaden Schutt (No. 64 overall) - Duke

15. AJ Casey (No. 71 overall) - Miami

16. Ven-Allen Lubin (No. 72 overall) - Notre Dame

17. Tyler Nickel (No. 75 overall) - North Carolina

18. Devin Ree (No. 76 overall)- Louisville

19. Cameron Corhen (No. 86 overall) - Florida State

20. De'Ante Green (No. 87 overall) - Florida State

21. Chris Bunch (No. 102 overall) - Syracuse

22. Favour Aire (No. 111 overall) - Miami

23. Chandler Jackson (No. 116 overall) - Florida State

24. Prince Aligbe (No. 118 overall) - Boston College

25. Justin Taylor (No. 119 overall) - Syracuse