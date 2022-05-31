ACC Basketball Top 25 Incoming Freshmen
With the 2022 college basketball recruiting class essentially set in stone, it's time to look at the class of 2022 as incoming freshmen for the 2022-2023 college basketball season. See the top 25 recruits (per 247Sports) from the class of 2022 that are headed to ACC men's basketball programs this fall:
1. Dereck Lively (No. 1 overall) - Duke
2. Dariq Whitehead (No. 2 overall) - Duke
3. Kyle Filipowski (No. 4 overall) - Duke
4. JJ Starling (No. 20 overall) - Notre Dame
5. Mark Mitchell (No. 21 overall) - Duke
6. Seth Trimble (No. 34 overall) - North Carolina
7. Jalen Washington (No. 43 overall) - North Carolina
8. Judah Mintz (No. 46 overall) - Syracuse
9. Isaac Traudt (No. 55 overall) - Virginia
10. Isaac McKneely (No. 56 overall) - Virginia
11. Leon Bond (No. 59 overall) - Virginia
12. Kamari Lands (No. 61 overall) - Louisville
13. Rodney Rice (No. 63 overall) - Virginia Tech
14. Jaden Schutt (No. 64 overall) - Duke
15. AJ Casey (No. 71 overall) - Miami
16. Ven-Allen Lubin (No. 72 overall) - Notre Dame
17. Tyler Nickel (No. 75 overall) - North Carolina
18. Devin Ree (No. 76 overall)- Louisville
19. Cameron Corhen (No. 86 overall) - Florida State
20. De'Ante Green (No. 87 overall) - Florida State
21. Chris Bunch (No. 102 overall) - Syracuse
22. Favour Aire (No. 111 overall) - Miami
23. Chandler Jackson (No. 116 overall) - Florida State
24. Prince Aligbe (No. 118 overall) - Boston College
25. Justin Taylor (No. 119 overall) - Syracuse