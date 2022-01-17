ACC Men's Basketball Weekly Breakdown (Jan. 17th)
Everything you need to know about this week in ACC men's basketball:
- taking a look at the updated ACC men's basketball standings
- breaking down the past week's results for each ACC team
- handing out superlatives for ACC player of the week and team of the week
- looking ahead at the most intriguing games on the ACC schedule in the upcoming week
Updated ACC Men's Basketball Standings
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
Miami
5-1
13-4
Duke
4-1
14-2
North Carolina
4-1
12-4
Florida State
4-2
10-5
Notre Dame
4-2
10-6
Wake Forest
4-3
14-4
Louisville
4-3
10-7
Virginia
4-3
10-7
Boston College
2-3
7-8
Clemson
2-4
10-7
Syracuse
2-4
8-9
Pittsburgh
2-4
7-10
NC State
2-5
9-9
Virginia Tech
1-4
9-7
Georgia Tech
1-5
7-9
Summary for Each ACC Team
Boston College (7-8, 2-3)
This week: lost to Georgia Tech 81-76, defeated Clemson 70-68
Next week: at Louisville (Wed), vs. Virginia Tech (Sat)
Clemson (10-7, 2-4)
Last week: lost at Notre Dame 72-56, lost to Boston College 70-68
This week: at Syracuse (Tue), vs. Pittsburgh (Sat)
Duke (14-2, 4-1)
Last week: won at Wake Forest 76-64, defeated NC State 88-73
This week: at Florida State (Tue), vs. Syracuse (Sat)
Florida State (10-5, 4-2)
Last week: defeated Miami 65-64, won at Syracuse 76-71
This week: vs. Duke (Tue), vs. North Florida (Thur), at Miami (Sat)
Georgia Tech (7-9, 1-5)
Last week: won at Boston College 81-76, lost at North Carolina 88-65
This week: vs. Wake Forest (Wed), vs. Clayton State (Sun)
Louisville (10-7, 4-3)
Last week: lost to NC State 79-63, lost at Pittsburgh 65-53
This week: vs. Boston College (Wed), vs. Notre Dame (Sat
Miami (13-4, 5-1)
Last week: lost at Florida State 65-64
This week: vs. North Carolina (Tue), vs. Florida State (Sat)
NC State (9-9, 2-5)
Last week: won at Louisville 79-63, lost at Duke 88-73
This week: vs. Virginia Tech (Wed), vs. Virginia (Sat)
North Carolina (12-4, 4-1)
Last week: defeated Georgia Tech 88-65
This week: at Miami (Tue), at Wake Forest (Sat)
Notre Dame (10-6, 4-2)
Last week: defeated Clemson 72-56, lost at Virginia Tech 79-73
This week: at Howard (Mon), at Louisville (Sat)
Pittsburgh (7-10, 2-4)
Last week: lost at Syracuse 77-61, defeated Louisville 65-53
This week: vs. Virginia (Wed), at Clemson (Sat)
Syracuse (8-9, 2-4)
Last week: defeated Pittsburgh 77-61, lost to Florida State 76-71
This week: vs. Clemson (Tue), at Duke (Sat)
Virginia (10-7, 4-3)
Last week: defeated Virginia Tech 54-52, lost to Wake Forest 63-55
This week: at Pittsburgh (Wed), at NC State (Sat)
Virginia Tech (9-7, 1-4)
Last week: lost at Virginia 54-52, defeated Notre Dame 79-73
This week: at NC State (Wed), at Boston College (Sat)
Wake Forest (14-4, 4-3)
Last week: lost to Duke 76-64, won at Virginia 63-55
This week: at Georgia Tech (Wed), vs. North Carolina (Sat)
Weekly Superlatives
Player of the Week - Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Armando Bacot followed up his monster 29-point, 21-rebound performance in UNC's win over Virginia last Saturday with another huge game, dropping 29 points and 12 rebounds in North Carolina's 88-65 victory over Georgia Tech.
Team of the Week - Florida State
On Tuesday night, RayQuan Evans made a pair of free throws with 0.8 seconds remaining and Florida State handed Miami its first ACC loss of the season with a tight 65-64 victory in Tallahassee. The Seminoles then picked up a hard-fought 76-71 win over Syracuse in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. Don't look now, but Leonard Hamilton has the Seminoles, who lost three non-conference games early in the season and lost two out of their first three ACC contests, tied for fourth in the ACC standings with a 4-2 conference record having won each of their last three games.
Games to Watch this Week
North Carolina (12-4, 4-1) at Miami (13-4, 5-1), Tuesday at 7pm on ACCN
No. 8 Duke (14-2, 4-1) at Florida State (10-5, 4-2), Tuesday at 9pm on ESPN
Florida State (10-5, 4-2) at Miami (13-4, 5-1), Saturday at 2pm (TV TBD)
Virginia (10-7, 4-3) at NC State (9-9, 2-5), Saturday at 4pm on ACCN
North Carolina (12-4, 4-1) at Wake Forest (14-4, 4-3), Saturday at 8pm on ACCN