ACC Men's Basketball Weekly Breakdown (Jan. 17th)

Recapping the week in ACC men's basketball

Everything you need to know about this week in ACC men's basketball:

taking a look at the updated ACC men's basketball standings

breaking down the past week's results for each ACC team

handing out superlatives for ACC player of the week and team of the week

looking ahead at the most intriguing games on the ACC schedule in the upcoming week

Team Conference Overall Miami 5-1 13-4 Duke 4-1 14-2 North Carolina 4-1 12-4 Florida State 4-2 10-5 Notre Dame 4-2 10-6 Wake Forest 4-3 14-4 Louisville 4-3 10-7 Virginia 4-3 10-7 Boston College 2-3 7-8 Clemson 2-4 10-7 Syracuse 2-4 8-9 Pittsburgh 2-4 7-10 NC State 2-5 9-9 Virginia Tech 1-4 9-7 Georgia Tech 1-5 7-9

Summary for Each ACC Team

Boston College (7-8, 2-3)

This week: lost to Georgia Tech 81-76, defeated Clemson 70-68

Next week: at Louisville (Wed), vs. Virginia Tech (Sat)

Clemson (10-7, 2-4)

Last week: lost at Notre Dame 72-56, lost to Boston College 70-68

This week: at Syracuse (Tue), vs. Pittsburgh (Sat)

Duke (14-2, 4-1)

Last week: won at Wake Forest 76-64, defeated NC State 88-73

This week: at Florida State (Tue), vs. Syracuse (Sat)

Florida State (10-5, 4-2)

Last week: defeated Miami 65-64, won at Syracuse 76-71

This week: vs. Duke (Tue), vs. North Florida (Thur), at Miami (Sat)

Georgia Tech (7-9, 1-5)

Last week: won at Boston College 81-76, lost at North Carolina 88-65

This week: vs. Wake Forest (Wed), vs. Clayton State (Sun)

Louisville (10-7, 4-3)

Last week: lost to NC State 79-63, lost at Pittsburgh 65-53

This week: vs. Boston College (Wed), vs. Notre Dame (Sat

Miami (13-4, 5-1)

Last week: lost at Florida State 65-64

This week: vs. North Carolina (Tue), vs. Florida State (Sat)

NC State (9-9, 2-5)

Last week: won at Louisville 79-63, lost at Duke 88-73

This week: vs. Virginia Tech (Wed), vs. Virginia (Sat)

North Carolina (12-4, 4-1)

Last week: defeated Georgia Tech 88-65

This week: at Miami (Tue), at Wake Forest (Sat)

Notre Dame (10-6, 4-2)

Last week: defeated Clemson 72-56, lost at Virginia Tech 79-73

This week: at Howard (Mon), at Louisville (Sat)

Pittsburgh (7-10, 2-4)

Last week: lost at Syracuse 77-61, defeated Louisville 65-53

This week: vs. Virginia (Wed), at Clemson (Sat)

Syracuse (8-9, 2-4)

Last week: defeated Pittsburgh 77-61, lost to Florida State 76-71

This week: vs. Clemson (Tue), at Duke (Sat)

Virginia (10-7, 4-3)

Last week: defeated Virginia Tech 54-52, lost to Wake Forest 63-55

This week: at Pittsburgh (Wed), at NC State (Sat)

Virginia Tech (9-7, 1-4)

Last week: lost at Virginia 54-52, defeated Notre Dame 79-73

This week: at NC State (Wed), at Boston College (Sat)

Wake Forest (14-4, 4-3)

Last week: lost to Duke 76-64, won at Virginia 63-55

This week: at Georgia Tech (Wed), vs. North Carolina (Sat)

Weekly Superlatives

Player of the Week - Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Armando Bacot followed up his monster 29-point, 21-rebound performance in UNC's win over Virginia last Saturday with another huge game, dropping 29 points and 12 rebounds in North Carolina's 88-65 victory over Georgia Tech.

Team of the Week - Florida State

On Tuesday night, RayQuan Evans made a pair of free throws with 0.8 seconds remaining and Florida State handed Miami its first ACC loss of the season with a tight 65-64 victory in Tallahassee. The Seminoles then picked up a hard-fought 76-71 win over Syracuse in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. Don't look now, but Leonard Hamilton has the Seminoles, who lost three non-conference games early in the season and lost two out of their first three ACC contests, tied for fourth in the ACC standings with a 4-2 conference record having won each of their last three games.

Games to Watch this Week

North Carolina (12-4, 4-1) at Miami (13-4, 5-1), Tuesday at 7pm on ACCN

No. 8 Duke (14-2, 4-1) at Florida State (10-5, 4-2), Tuesday at 9pm on ESPN

Florida State (10-5, 4-2) at Miami (13-4, 5-1), Saturday at 2pm (TV TBD)

Virginia (10-7, 4-3) at NC State (9-9, 2-5), Saturday at 4pm on ACCN

North Carolina (12-4, 4-1) at Wake Forest (14-4, 4-3), Saturday at 8pm on ACCN