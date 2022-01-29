Big 12/SEC Challenge Score Updates
Saturday marks the 9th annual edition of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Big 12 holds a 4-2 advantage in the series, which began back in 2013, but the SEC won the Challenge last season, 5-4. The Big 12 has a combined record of 44-35 against the SEC in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Keep track of all the action as well as the current score of the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge by returning to this page for updates.
2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge
(six wins to clinch)
12pm: No. 19 LSU at TCU (ESPN2)
2pm: Oklahoma at No. 1 Auburn (ESPN)
2pm: Missouri at No. 23 Iowa State (ESPNU)
2pm: West Virginia at Arkansas (ESPN2)
4pm: No. 4 Baylor at Alabama (ESPN)
4pm: Kansas State at Ole Miss (ESPNU)
4pm: Oklahoma State at Florida (ESPN2)
6pm: No. 12 Kentucky at No. 5 Kansas (ESPN)
6pm: Mississippi State at No. 13 Texas Tech (ESPN2)
8pm: No. 18 Tennessee at Texas (ESPN)
Big 12/SEC Challenge History
|Year
|Result
2013-2014
Big 12 won 7-3
2014-2015
Big 12 won 6-4
2015-2016
Big 12 won 7-3
2016-2017
5-5 tie
2017-2018
SEC won 6-4
2018-2019
Big 12 won 6-4
2019-2020
5-5 tie
2020-2021
SEC won 5-4