Big 12/SEC Challenge Score Updates

Keep track of all the college basketball scores in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Saturday marks the 9th annual edition of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Big 12 holds a 4-2 advantage in the series, which began back in 2013, but the SEC won the Challenge last season, 5-4. The Big 12 has a combined record of 44-35 against the SEC in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. 

Keep track of all the action as well as the current score of the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge by returning to this page for updates. 

2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge

(six wins to clinch)

12pm: No. 19 LSU at TCU (ESPN2)

2pm: Oklahoma at No. 1 Auburn (ESPN)

2pm: Missouri at No. 23 Iowa State (ESPNU)

2pm: West Virginia at Arkansas (ESPN2)

4pm: No. 4 Baylor at Alabama (ESPN)

4pm: Kansas State at Ole Miss (ESPNU)

4pm: Oklahoma State at Florida (ESPN2)

6pm: No. 12 Kentucky at No. 5 Kansas (ESPN)

6pm: Mississippi State at No. 13 Texas Tech (ESPN2)

8pm: No. 18 Tennessee at Texas (ESPN)

Big 12/SEC Challenge History

Big 12/SEC Challenge History

YearResult

2013-2014

Big 12 won 7-3

2014-2015

Big 12 won 6-4

2015-2016

Big 12 won 7-3

2016-2017

5-5 tie

2017-2018

SEC won 6-4

2018-2019

Big 12 won 6-4

2019-2020

5-5 tie

2020-2021

SEC won 5-4

