Breaking: Virginia Will Be Without Sharpshooter Jacari White vs American

Virginia will be without Jacari White, who has been a great addition to the Cavaliers in 2025. He is averaging 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He is shooting 49.5% from the field. He is shooting elite from the floor this season for the Cavaliers, beyond the arc at 50% from the field.

Starting 5⃣ vs. American

🏀 Hall

🏀 Thomas

🏀 Lewis

🏀 De Ridder

🏀 Grünloh

Jacari White (wrist) is OUT tonight.

🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/vUlY9sLqlZ — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) December 22, 2025

White exploded during Virginia's win over Dayton in a neutral setting at Charlotte. He went a perfect 7-7 from the three point line and was on a heater. He also set a new program record for three pointers, surpassing Kyle Guy's former record.

“Yeah. I mean, it was just one of those performances where every time he was open and he had it, you could hear the crowd going, "Yes, it wasn't that he hadn't made the shot yet. It was just you knew that he was going to probably knock it in."He's in amazing company right now with Kyle Guy and uh you know, it's a pleasure to coach Jacari. You know when he gets in a zone like that, you know as his coach, it's like okay, stay out there. How long can I leave him out there before he gets tired," said head coach Ryan Odom.

White has been a steady presence from beyond the arc for the Cavaliers all season and has been a strong part of the resurgence of the team under coach Odom. The Hoos were known as a defensive team under former head coach Tony Bennett, who led the Cavaliers to a national championship in 2019. Coach Odom has the Hoos playing like one of the top offensive teams in the nation with great play in the paint, excellent perimeter shooting, and elite perimeter defense. White was a big get out of the transfer portal for Coach Odom and has delivered big time for the Hoos. It will tough to not have him on the floor on Monday night, but the Hoos have a very deep roster with talent on offense and defense that make them an elite team.

