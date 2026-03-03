No.13 Virginia vs Wake Forest Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

2nd Half

1st Half

Halftime- Virginia leads 32-24 at the break and closes the half on a 6-0 run and have made their last three field goals

2:00 1H- Virginia has a 28-24 lead and have went 3-17 from the field from beyond the arc. Sam Lewis is just 1-5 in the game.

4:49 1H- Virginia has a slim 22-20 lead and the Cavaliers are just two of its last 10. Juke Harris has 10 points for Wake Forest. Virginia is just 8-25 from the field

8:00 1H- Virginia has a 19-13 lead over Wake Forest and beginning to separate

11:54 1H- Virginia holds an 11-8 lead and is just 5-15 from the field. They lead the rebounding with a 13-6 advantage and have a 10-2 advantage in the paint

15:32 1H- Virginia has a 9-5 lead. Virginia is 4-9 from the field and have an 8-3 rebounding advantage

17:36 1H- Virginia off to a 6-0 lead early in the game and have three offensive rebounds in the early going. Wake Forest is 0-4 from the field

20:00 1H : Virginia wins the tip.

Pregame:

Starting Lineup for UVA today:

G- Malik Thomas

G- Dallin Hall

G- Sam Lewis

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Virginia is looking to bounce back after a tough loss on the road to the No.1 team in the land, the Duke Blue Devils. The Hoos are back at home for a bout against Wake Forest and is looking to close the season strong. Virginia is playing for a chance to clinch the No.2 seed and double-bye in the ACC tournament with a win. Virginia has been nearly impossible to beat at home boasting a 14-1 record at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia and Wake Forest is tied 72-72 all-time. The Cavaliers have won 13 of the last 15 matchups between the teams and Virginia is 8-3 at home vs Wake Forest.