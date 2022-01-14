College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball

See where each ACC team sits in the latest college basketball March Madness projections

Checking back in with ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA March Madness projections.

Team Record Joe Lunardi (ESPN) Jerry Palm (CBS) Miami 13-4, 5-1 No. 9 - Midwest No. 9 - Midwest Notre Dame 10-5, 4-1 - No. 11 - East Duke 13-2, 3-1 No. 2 - East No. 1 - West North Carolina 11-4, 3-1 No. 8 - East No. 11 - Midwest Louisville 10-6, 4-2 - - Virginia 10-6, 4-2 - - Florida State 9-5, 3-2 - - Wake Forest 13-4, 3-3 No. 12 - East - Clemson 10-6, 2-3 - - Syracuse 8-8, 2-3 - - NC State 9-8, 2-4 - - Boston College 6-8, 1-3 - - Georgia Tech 7-8, 1-4 - - Pittsburgh 6-10, 1-4 - - Virginia Tech 8-7, 0-4 First Four Out -

Lunardi has four teams in his latest 2022 NCAA Tournament projections: Miami, Duke, North Carolina, and Wake Forest. Palm also has four teams in his updated March Madness forecast: Miami, Notre Dame, Duke, North Carolina.