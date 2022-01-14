Skip to main content

College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball

See where each ACC team sits in the latest college basketball March Madness projections

Checking back in with ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA March Madness projections. 

ACC Men's Basketball Bracketology

TeamRecordJoe Lunardi (ESPN)Jerry Palm (CBS)

Miami

13-4, 5-1

No. 9 - Midwest

No. 9 - Midwest

Notre Dame

10-5, 4-1

-

No. 11 - East

Duke

13-2, 3-1

No. 2 - East

No. 1 - West

North Carolina

11-4, 3-1

No. 8 - East

No. 11 - Midwest

Louisville

10-6, 4-2

-

-

Virginia

10-6, 4-2

-

-

Florida State

9-5, 3-2

-

-

Wake Forest

13-4, 3-3

No. 12 - East

-

Clemson

10-6, 2-3

-

-

Syracuse

8-8, 2-3

-

-

NC State

9-8, 2-4

-

-

Boston College

6-8, 1-3

-

-

Georgia Tech

7-8, 1-4

-

-

Pittsburgh

6-10, 1-4

-

-

Virginia Tech

8-7, 0-4

First Four Out

-

Lunardi has four teams in his latest 2022 NCAA Tournament projections: Miami, Duke, North Carolina, and Wake Forest. Palm also has four teams in his updated March Madness forecast: Miami, Notre Dame, Duke, North Carolina. 

