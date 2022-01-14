College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball
Checking back in with ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA March Madness projections.
|Team
|Record
|Joe Lunardi (ESPN)
|Jerry Palm (CBS)
Miami
13-4, 5-1
No. 9 - Midwest
No. 9 - Midwest
Notre Dame
10-5, 4-1
-
No. 11 - East
Duke
13-2, 3-1
No. 2 - East
No. 1 - West
North Carolina
11-4, 3-1
No. 8 - East
No. 11 - Midwest
Louisville
10-6, 4-2
-
-
Virginia
10-6, 4-2
-
-
Florida State
9-5, 3-2
-
-
Wake Forest
13-4, 3-3
No. 12 - East
-
Clemson
10-6, 2-3
-
-
Syracuse
8-8, 2-3
-
-
NC State
9-8, 2-4
-
-
Boston College
6-8, 1-3
-
-
Georgia Tech
7-8, 1-4
-
-
Pittsburgh
6-10, 1-4
-
-
Virginia Tech
8-7, 0-4
First Four Out
-
Lunardi has four teams in his latest 2022 NCAA Tournament projections: Miami, Duke, North Carolina, and Wake Forest. Palm also has four teams in his updated March Madness forecast: Miami, Notre Dame, Duke, North Carolina.