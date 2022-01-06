College Basketball Bracketology: Four ACC Teams in, Three More on the Bubble
The new year has brought with it the full swing of conference play in this college basketball season. With just over two months remaining until Selection Sunday, let's take a look at where each ACC team currently sits in the latest college basketball March Madness projections according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm.
|Team
|Record
|Joe Lunardi (ESPN)
|Jerry Palm (CBS)
Miami
12-3, 4-0
-
-
Louisville
10-4, 4-0
No. 11 - East
-
Duke
12-1, 2-0
No. 1 - East
No. 1 - East
Virginia
9-5, 3-1
-
-
North Carolina
10-4, 2-1
No. 8 - Midwest
No. 7 - South
Notre Dame
8-5, 2-1
-
-
Wake Forest
12-3, 2-2
Next Four Out
No. 9 - South
Boston College
6-6, 1-1
-
-
Clemson
9-5, 1-2
Next Four Out
First Four - South
Florida State
7-5, 1-2
Next Four Out
-
Syracuse
7-7, 1-2
-
-
NC State
8-7, 1-3
-
-
Virginia Tech
8-6, 0-3
No. 10 - Midwest
-
Georgia Tech
6-7, 0-3
-
-
Pittsburgh
5-9, 0-3
-
-
Lunardi has four ACC teams in his projected field of 68: Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Louisville as well as three ACC teams in his next four out: Clemson, Wake Forest, and Florida State. Lunardi's full bracket forecast can be found here: 2022 NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKETOLOGY
Palm has four teams in his projected NCAA Tournament field: Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest, and Clemson. Palm's full bracket prediction can be found here: CBS Bracketology