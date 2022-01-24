College Basketball AP Top 25 Week 12: Auburn Takes Over No. 1

The Associated Press released its week 12 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.

There's a new No. 1, as Auburn leapfrogged Gonzaga for the top spot after beating Kentucky 80-71 for its 15th consecutive victory. This is the first time in school history that Auburn has been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor, and Kansas round out the top five.

Marquette broke into the top 25 at No. 22 after winning six straight games, four of which came over ranked opponents.

UCLA and Houston share the No. 7 ranking this week as both teams received 1,116 points in the poll.

Biggest movers: No. 10 Michigan State (up four), No. 13 Texas Tech (up five), No. 17 Providence (up four), No. 18 Tennessee (up six), No. 19 LSU (down six), No. 20 Connecticut (up five), No. 23 Iowa State (down eight), No. 24 Illinois (down seven)

Newcomers: No. 22 Marquette, No. 25 Davidson

Dropped out: Loyola Chicago, Texas

Conference Tally

Big Ten: five teams

Big East: five teams

Big 12: four teams

SEC: four teams

Pac-12: three teams

ACC: one team

WCC: one team

AAC: one team

A10: one team

Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

1. Auburn (18-1)

2. Gonzaga (15-2)

3. Arizona (16-1)

4. Baylor (17-2)

5. Kansas (16-2)

6. Purdue (16-3)

7. UCLA (13-2)

7. Houston (17-2)

9. Duke (15-2)

10. Michigan State (15-3)

11. Wisconsin (15-3)

12. Kentucky (15-4)

13. Texas Tech (15-4)

14. Villanova (14-5)

15. USC (16-2)

16. Ohio State (12-4)

17. Providence (16-2)

18. Tennessee (13-5)

19. LSU (15-4)

20. Connecticut (13-4)

21. Xavier (14-4)

22. Marquette (14-6)

23. Iowa State (14-5)

24. Illinois (13-5)

25. Davidson (16-2)

Others receiving votes: BYU (120), Alabama (77), Texas (61), Colorado State (57), Florida State (50), Loyola Chicago (21), Oregon (19), Wake Forest (12), Murray State (10), Indiana (10), Iowa (8), TCU (6), Miami (4), Saint Mary's (3), Boise State (3), Florida (3), Wyoming (2), Seton Hall (1), Iona (1)