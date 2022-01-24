College Basketball AP Top 25 Week 12: Auburn Takes Over No. 1
The Associated Press released its week 12 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.
There's a new No. 1, as Auburn leapfrogged Gonzaga for the top spot after beating Kentucky 80-71 for its 15th consecutive victory. This is the first time in school history that Auburn has been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor, and Kansas round out the top five.
Marquette broke into the top 25 at No. 22 after winning six straight games, four of which came over ranked opponents.
UCLA and Houston share the No. 7 ranking this week as both teams received 1,116 points in the poll.
Biggest movers: No. 10 Michigan State (up four), No. 13 Texas Tech (up five), No. 17 Providence (up four), No. 18 Tennessee (up six), No. 19 LSU (down six), No. 20 Connecticut (up five), No. 23 Iowa State (down eight), No. 24 Illinois (down seven)
Newcomers: No. 22 Marquette, No. 25 Davidson
Dropped out: Loyola Chicago, Texas
Conference Tally
Big Ten: five teams
Big East: five teams
Big 12: four teams
SEC: four teams
Pac-12: three teams
ACC: one team
WCC: one team
AAC: one team
A10: one team
Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll
1. Auburn (18-1)
2. Gonzaga (15-2)
3. Arizona (16-1)
4. Baylor (17-2)
5. Kansas (16-2)
6. Purdue (16-3)
7. UCLA (13-2)
7. Houston (17-2)
9. Duke (15-2)
10. Michigan State (15-3)
11. Wisconsin (15-3)
12. Kentucky (15-4)
13. Texas Tech (15-4)
14. Villanova (14-5)
15. USC (16-2)
16. Ohio State (12-4)
17. Providence (16-2)
18. Tennessee (13-5)
19. LSU (15-4)
20. Connecticut (13-4)
21. Xavier (14-4)
22. Marquette (14-6)
23. Iowa State (14-5)
24. Illinois (13-5)
25. Davidson (16-2)
Others receiving votes: BYU (120), Alabama (77), Texas (61), Colorado State (57), Florida State (50), Loyola Chicago (21), Oregon (19), Wake Forest (12), Murray State (10), Indiana (10), Iowa (8), TCU (6), Miami (4), Saint Mary's (3), Boise State (3), Florida (3), Wyoming (2), Seton Hall (1), Iona (1)