College Basketball AP Top 25 Week 14: Arizona Jumps to No. 4
The Associated Press released its week 14 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.
Auburn and Gonzaga held on to the top two spots, but No. 3 UCLA fell to No. 12 after suffering two losses to Arizona and Arizona State last week. Arizona moved up three spots to No. 4, right behind new No. 3 Purdue and in front of No. 5 Kentucky.
Biggest movers: No. 9 Texas Tech (up five), No. 11 Providence (up five), No. 12 UCLA (down nine), No. 13 Illinois (up five), No. 17 Michigan State (down four), No. 18 Marquette (up six), No. 24 UConn (down seven), No. 25 Xavier (down four)
Newcomers: No. 22 Saint Mary's, No. 23 Murray State
Dropped out: LSU, Iowa State
Conference Tally
Big Ten: five teams
Big East: five teams
Big 12: four teams
SEC: three teams
Pac-12: three teams
WCC: two teams
ACC: one team
AAC: one team
OVC: one team
Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll
1. Auburn (22-1)
2. Gonzaga (19-2)
3. Purdue (20-3)
4. Arizona (19-2)
5. Kentucky (19-4)
6. Houston (20-2)
7. Duke (19-3)
8. Kansas (19-3)
9. Texas Tech (18-5)
10. Baylor (19-4)
11. Providence (20-2)
12. UCLA (16-4)
13. Illinois (17-5)
14. Wisconsin (18-4)
15. Villanova (17-6)
16. Ohio State (14-5)
17. Michigan State (17-5)
18. Marquette (16-7)
19. Tennessee (16-6)
20. Texas (17-6)
21. USC (19-4)
22. Saint Mary's (19-4)
23. Murray State (22-2)
24. Connecticut (15-6)
25. Xavier (16-6)
Others receiving votes: Wyoming (82), Arkansas (74), Iowa State (48), Davidson (35), Boise State (22), Wake Forest (21), Alabama (18), Loyola Chicago (13), LSU (11), Indiana (11), Iowa (7), Oregon (5), San Francisco (3), Notre Dame (3), Ohio (2)