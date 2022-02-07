Skip to main content

College Basketball AP Top 25 Week 14: Arizona Jumps to No. 4

Breaking down the latest AP men's basketball Top 25 poll

The Associated Press released its week 14 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday. 

Auburn and Gonzaga held on to the top two spots, but No. 3 UCLA fell to No. 12 after suffering two losses to Arizona and Arizona State last week. Arizona moved up three spots to No. 4, right behind new No. 3 Purdue and in front of No. 5 Kentucky. 

Biggest movers: No. 9 Texas Tech (up five), No. 11 Providence (up five), No. 12 UCLA (down nine), No. 13 Illinois (up five), No. 17 Michigan State (down four), No. 18 Marquette (up six), No. 24 UConn (down seven), No. 25 Xavier (down four)

Newcomers: No. 22 Saint Mary's, No. 23 Murray State

Dropped out: LSU, Iowa State

Conference Tally

Big Ten: five teams

Big East: five teams

Big 12: four teams

SEC: three teams

Pac-12: three teams

WCC: two teams

ACC: one team

AAC: one team

OVC: one team

Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

1. Auburn (22-1)

2. Gonzaga (19-2)

3. Purdue (20-3)

4. Arizona (19-2)

5. Kentucky (19-4)

Read More

6. Houston (20-2)

7. Duke (19-3)

8. Kansas (19-3)

9. Texas Tech (18-5)

10. Baylor (19-4)

11. Providence (20-2)

12. UCLA (16-4)

13. Illinois (17-5)

14. Wisconsin (18-4)

15. Villanova (17-6)

16. Ohio State (14-5)

17. Michigan State (17-5)

18. Marquette (16-7)

19. Tennessee (16-6)

20. Texas (17-6)

21. USC (19-4)

22. Saint Mary's (19-4)

23. Murray State (22-2)

24. Connecticut (15-6)

25. Xavier (16-6)

Others receiving votes: Wyoming (82), Arkansas (74), Iowa State (48), Davidson (35), Boise State (22), Wake Forest (21), Alabama (18), Loyola Chicago (13), LSU (11), Indiana (11), Iowa (7), Oregon (5), San Francisco (3), Notre Dame (3), Ohio (2)

Arizona
Basketball

College Basketball AP Top 25 Week 14: Arizona Jumps to No. 4

29 seconds ago
Taylor Valladay, Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Comes Up Just Short of First ACC Win Against Clemson

11 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers women's swimming and diving
All Sports

Virginia Swim & Dive Wins 20 Events at the Cavalier Invite

15 hours ago
Tony Bennett and Mike Krzyzewski shake hands, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils men's basketball
Basketball

Game Preview: Virginia Basketball at Duke

18 hours ago
Armaan Franklin, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Breaking Down Virginia's Big-Time 71-58 Victory over Miami

Feb 6, 2022
Armaan Franklin, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Franklin Leads Virginia to Statement 71-58 Victory over Miami

Feb 5, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Defeats Miami 71-58 [Men's Basketball Live Updates]

Feb 5, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

Virginia Shakes Slow Start, Rolls Over Air Force 21-11 in Season Opener

Feb 5, 2022