College Basketball AP Top 25 Week 16: Arizona Moves to No. 2

Breaking down the latest AP men's basketball Top 25 poll

The Associated Press released its week 16 men's basketball top 25 poll on Monday. 

Gonzaga locked up its 10th-consecutive WCC Regular Season Championship and held on to the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Arizona, winners of eight-straight games, moved up to No. 2, swapping spots with Auburn after the Tigers lost at Florida on Saturday. No. 4 Purdue and No. 5 Kansas fill out the top five. Kentucky fell just outside of the top five and sit at No. 6 after losing at Tennessee this week. Michigan State fell out of the top 25 after losing back-to-back games to Penn State and Illinois this week. 

Biggest movers: No. 18 Arkansas (up five), No. 22 Ohio State (down four)

Newcomers: No. 23 Saint Mary's, No. 25 Iowa

Dropped out: Michigan State, Wyoming

Conference Tally

Big Ten: five teams

SEC: five teams

Big 12: four teams

Big East: three teams

Pac-12: three teams

WCC: two teams

ACC: one team

AAC: one team

OVC: one team

Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

1. Gonzaga (23-2)

2. Arizona (24-2)

3. Auburn (24-3)

4. Purdue (24-4)

5. Kansas (22-4)

6. Kentucky (22-5)

7. Duke (23-4)

8. Villanova (21-6)

9. Texas Tech (21-6)

10. Baylor (22-5)

11. Providence (22-3)

12. UCLA (19-5)

13. Wisconsin (21-5)

14. Houston (22-4)

15. Illinois (19-7)

16. USC (23-4)

17. Tennessee (19-7)

18. Arkansas (21-6)

19. Murray State (26-2)

20. Texas (19-8)

21. Connecticut (19-7)

22. Ohio State (16-7)

23. Saint Mary's (22-6)

24. Alabama (17-10)

25. Iowa (18-8)

Others receiving votes: Michigan State (58), Rutgers (35), Wyoming (24), Boise State (22), Davidson (19), San Diego State (14), South Dakota State (13), LSU (13), Marquette (12), Wake Forest (11), Colorado State (10), Belmont (5), Notre Dame (4), SMU (3), Xavier (2), North Texas (2), Creighton (1), Vermont (1), Wagner (1)

