College Basketball Week 7 AP Top 25: Top Three Teams Hold

The Associated Press released its week 7 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.

The top three teams remained unchanged with No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Duke, and No. 3 Purdue each holding on to their positions. Baylor received all but one of the votes for No. 1 team in the country. No. 6 and undefeated Arizona received one vote for No. 1. No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 5 UCLA swapped rankings this week after Gonzaga defeated No. 25 Texas Tech 69-55 on Saturday.

Villanova fell 14 spots to No. 23 after losing by 20 points at Creighton.

Biggest movers: No. 18 Xavier (up four), No. 22 Providence (previously unranked), No. 23 Villanova (down 14), UConn (dropped out, was No. 20)

Newcomers: No. 22 Providence, No. 24 Wisconsin

Dropped Out: Arkansas, UConn

Conference Tally:

SEC: five teams

Big 12: five teams

Big East: four teams

Big Ten: four teams

Pac-12: three teams

ACC: one team

WCC: one team

AAC: one team

MWC: one team

Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

1. Baylor (10-0)

2. Duke (10-1)

3. Purdue (10-1)

4. Gonzaga (9-2)

5. UCLA (9-1)

6. Arizona (11-0)

7. Kansas (9-1)

8. USC (12-0)

9. Iowa State (11-0)

10. Alabama (9-2)

11. Michigan State (9-2)

12. Auburn (10-1)

13. Houston (10-2)

14. Ohio State (8-2)

15. Seton Hall (9-2)

16. Texas (8-2)

17. LSU (11-0)

18. Xavier (11-1)

19. Tennessee (8-2)

20. Kentucky (8-2)

21. Colorado State (10-0)

22. Providence (11-1)

23. Villanova (7-4)

24. Wisconsin (9-2)

25. Texas Tech (8-2)

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma (65), West Virginia (57), UConn (55), Illinois (49), Loyola Chicago (42), Michigan (9), Arkansas (9), BYU (8), North Carolina (7), San Francisco (6), Wake Forest (5), Virginia Tech (4), Oklahoma State (4), Iowa (3), Minnesota (3), Creighton (2), Memphis (1)