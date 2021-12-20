College Basketball Week 7 AP Top 25: Top Three Teams Hold
The Associated Press released its week 7 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.
The top three teams remained unchanged with No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Duke, and No. 3 Purdue each holding on to their positions. Baylor received all but one of the votes for No. 1 team in the country. No. 6 and undefeated Arizona received one vote for No. 1. No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 5 UCLA swapped rankings this week after Gonzaga defeated No. 25 Texas Tech 69-55 on Saturday.
Villanova fell 14 spots to No. 23 after losing by 20 points at Creighton.
Biggest movers: No. 18 Xavier (up four), No. 22 Providence (previously unranked), No. 23 Villanova (down 14), UConn (dropped out, was No. 20)
Newcomers: No. 22 Providence, No. 24 Wisconsin
Dropped Out: Arkansas, UConn
Conference Tally:
SEC: five teams
Big 12: five teams
Big East: four teams
Big Ten: four teams
Pac-12: three teams
ACC: one team
WCC: one team
AAC: one team
MWC: one team
Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll
1. Baylor (10-0)
2. Duke (10-1)
3. Purdue (10-1)
4. Gonzaga (9-2)
5. UCLA (9-1)
6. Arizona (11-0)
7. Kansas (9-1)
8. USC (12-0)
9. Iowa State (11-0)
10. Alabama (9-2)
11. Michigan State (9-2)
12. Auburn (10-1)
13. Houston (10-2)
14. Ohio State (8-2)
15. Seton Hall (9-2)
16. Texas (8-2)
17. LSU (11-0)
18. Xavier (11-1)
19. Tennessee (8-2)
20. Kentucky (8-2)
21. Colorado State (10-0)
22. Providence (11-1)
23. Villanova (7-4)
24. Wisconsin (9-2)
25. Texas Tech (8-2)
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma (65), West Virginia (57), UConn (55), Illinois (49), Loyola Chicago (42), Michigan (9), Arkansas (9), BYU (8), North Carolina (7), San Francisco (6), Wake Forest (5), Virginia Tech (4), Oklahoma State (4), Iowa (3), Minnesota (3), Creighton (2), Memphis (1)