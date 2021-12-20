Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    College Basketball Week 7 AP Top 25: Top Three Teams Hold
    College Basketball Week 7 AP Top 25: Top Three Teams Hold

    Baylor, Duke, and Purdue held on to the top three spots in the latest AP college basketball poll
    Photo courtesy of Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

    Baylor, Duke, and Purdue held on to the top three spots in the latest AP college basketball poll

    The Associated Press released its week 7 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday. 

    The top three teams remained unchanged with No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Duke, and No. 3 Purdue each holding on to their positions. Baylor received all but one of the votes for No. 1 team in the country. No. 6 and undefeated Arizona received one vote for No. 1. No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 5 UCLA swapped rankings this week after Gonzaga defeated No. 25 Texas Tech 69-55 on Saturday.  

    Villanova fell 14 spots to No. 23 after losing by 20 points at Creighton. 

    Biggest movers: No. 18 Xavier (up four), No. 22 Providence (previously unranked), No. 23 Villanova (down 14), UConn (dropped out, was No. 20)

    Newcomers: No. 22 Providence, No. 24 Wisconsin

    Dropped Out: Arkansas, UConn 

    Conference Tally: 

    SEC: five teams

    Big 12: five teams

    Big East: four teams

    Big Ten: four teams 

    Pac-12: three teams

    ACC: one team

    WCC: one team

    AAC: one team

    MWC: one team

    Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

    1. Baylor (10-0)

    2. Duke (10-1)

    3. Purdue (10-1)

    4. Gonzaga (9-2)

    5. UCLA (9-1)

    6. Arizona (11-0)

    7. Kansas (9-1)

    8. USC (12-0)

    9. Iowa State (11-0)

    10. Alabama (9-2)

    11. Michigan State (9-2)

    12. Auburn (10-1)

    13. Houston (10-2)

    14. Ohio State (8-2)

    15. Seton Hall (9-2)

    16. Texas (8-2)

    17. LSU (11-0)

    18. Xavier (11-1)

    19. Tennessee (8-2)

    20. Kentucky (8-2)

    21. Colorado State (10-0)

    22. Providence (11-1)

    23. Villanova (7-4)

    24. Wisconsin (9-2)

    25. Texas Tech (8-2)

    Others receiving votes: Oklahoma (65), West Virginia (57), UConn (55), Illinois (49), Loyola Chicago (42), Michigan (9), Arkansas (9), BYU (8), North Carolina (7), San Francisco (6), Wake Forest (5), Virginia Tech (4), Oklahoma State (4), Iowa (3), Minnesota (3), Creighton (2), Memphis (1)

