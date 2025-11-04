Five Takeaways From Virginia Basketball's 87-53 Victory Over Rider
Virginia (1-0) picked up a big win and pulled away early against Rider (0-1), cruising to an 87-53 victory over the Broncs. The Cavaliers struggled at times with three-point and free-throw efficiency, but there is clearly talent throughout the 2025-2026 roster. The Hoos will play again this Friday, November 7th, against NC Central here at John Paul Jones Arena. Read below for our takeaways from the win over the Broncs.
International Talent Shines
Despite the excitement around Malik Washington and Chance Mallory, it was the first-years from Europe who impressed immediately. Thijs De Ridder from Belgium and Johann Grünloh from Germany led the Cavaliers in both scoring and rebounds. De Ridder was good for a double-double on 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Grünoh netted 12 points alongside 7 rebounds. The big men displayed skill, strength, and agility around the rim, a combination that may encourage the Cavaliers to play inside-out this season. Mallory had a serviceable night as well with 11 points, but he’ll need to reassert himself as a playmaker after being held to 1 assist.
Poor Shooting Plagues the Cavaliers
While UVA led from the start and stormed to a 34-point lead by the game’s end, the offense struggled throughout. Particularly in the first half, UVA settled for far too many low-percentage shots and failed to convert on some high-percentage chances as well. The Hoos were 2-19 from behind the arc and 12-19 on free throws at the half. A few more fell for the Cavaliers in the second half (6-11 3PT), but it was clear that the offense was most successful hunting for midrange jumpers and floaters from the blocks. Virginia can––and will––shoot better, but the team must play to their strengths: Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grünloh.
Virginia's Defense Looks Vintage
Thankfully, Virginia’s defense looked vintage. The Cavaliers held Rider to 53 points on 32.7% shooting from the field and 25% from behind the arc. The pressure was suffocating at times for the Broncs. UVA forced a shot-clock violation in the second half and a number of near-violations throughout. To that same end, Rider had 14 turnovers in the game, which often led to opportunities in transition for the Cavaliers. Virginia also secured 27 defensive rebounds (to go along with 22 offensive rebounds), 17 of which came from De Ridder and Grünloh. If UVA can bring its offense to the same level, it may be a promising season in Charlottesville.