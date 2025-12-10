Key Takeaways From Virginia's 84-60 Win Over MD Eastern



Virginia cruised to an 84-60 victory at home against MD Eastern on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers had three players in double-figures on Tuesday in Sam Lewis, Thijs De Ridder, and Chance Mallory. The Hoos also did a good job of sharing the basketball, recording 16 assists on 30 made baskets. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the victory.

1. Virginia elite shooting in the first half

Virginia Guard Chance Mallory | Aaron Snyder with Virginia On SI

The Hoos went 11-19 on three pointers in the first half, and at one point shot 10-14 from beyond the arc. Virginia had five players with at least two threes in the first half. Of their 46 points in the first half, the Cavaliers had 33 points from beyond the arc. In the first half, the Cavaliers carried over their hot three-point shooting against Dayton and took full control of the game after it was tied 10-10 early in the game. The second half wouldn’t be as scorching for the Hoos, but the first half was a reminder of what the team can be from beyond the arc, even if it is for a stretch of the game.

2. Virginia gets another leading scorer on Tuesday night

Nov 28, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) catches a pass over Queens University of Charlotte Royals guard Nasir Mann (1) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

It doesn’t seem to matter what day or night it is for the Hoos. Someone always steps up to the plate and contributes. Last time out, it was Jacari White with 25 points on 9-9 shooting against Dayton. During that same week, Chance Mallory led the way with 16 points against Texas. It doesn’t matter who it is for the Hoos on any given night because Virginia can get multiple contributions from various players. They proved that theory right once again with Sam Lewis being the leading scorer.

3. Sam Lewis stars for the Hoos

Nov 28, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) controls the ball against the Queens University of Charlotte Royals during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

It was a big night for Sam Lewis, who shot the ball at a high level on Tuesday. He went 5-8 from the floor and scored 15 points. He also knocked down two three-pointers. He did a lot of his damage in the first half, scoring 10 of his 15 points, but showed he can carry the scoring punch if called upon. He did a good job of hitting jumpers, driving to the rim, drawing contact, and creating offense. Lewis also added five rebounds and two assists on Tuesday night.

4. Virginia is dominant on the glass again

Virginia Forward Thijs De Ridder | Aaron Snyder with Virginia On SI

The Hoos grabbed nine offensive rebounds, which led to 11 second-chance points.

They won the rebounding battle 32-29 on the night. At one point, they had a 31-24 advantage on the glass. Johann Grünloh led the way for the Cavaliers on the offensive glass, grabbing three rebounds. The advantage got closed down towards the end of the game when the Cavaliers began to sub in their bench, but they did a good job of flexing their muscle in the first half. Coming into the game, Virginia ranked No.10 nationally in offensive rebounds with 15 per game. They ranked No.15 in rebound margin at 11.1.

5. The Hoos defense clamps down

Virginia Guard Chance Mallory | Aaron Snyder with Virginia On SI

Virginia forced 14 turnovers against MD Eastern with its pressure full-court defense. The Cavaliers collected 11 steals on the evening and turned that into 17 points. The Hoos also held MD Eastern to just 3-11 shooting from three-point range. MD Eastern didn’t have a single scorer hit double figures on the night. Feisty point guard Chance Mallory continues to prove to head coach Ryan Odom that he has a really good on-ball defender and a guy he can put against elite perimeter players, and he will perform. He finished with a game-high six steals and led the defensive intensity on Tuesday night. Mallory has been an elite get for the Cavaliers and a tone setter on the defensive side of the ball all year long.

