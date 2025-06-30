Four-Star Forward Billy White III Reportedly Schedules Official Visit to UVA
Virginia head coach Ryan Odom is hoping to reel in a top class for 2026 as he continues to build out his vision for the Cavaliers. Today, On3 Sports Joe Tipton reported that UVA is going to host four-star forward Billy White III f, who plays at Veterans Memorial High School in Texas. White will be in for an official visit and it will be a great opportunity for Odom and his staff to make an impression on the young recruit.
According to 247Sports, White is the No. 33 player in the country, the No. 14 small forward in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Texas. The 6'8 195 forward reportedly has official visits lined up to SMU, Oklahoma State, TCU, LSU, and Maryland. Keep an eye on this recruitment going forward.
UVA has been busy setting up visits for 2026 prospects and offering high-level prospects in the 2027 class.
A couple of weeks ago, 2026 five-star point guard Dylan Mingo, who plays at Long Island Lutheran in Glen Head, NY, got an offer from UVA. Mingo is one of the top players in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, which has him ranked as the No. 8 player in the country, the No. 4 combo guard in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of New York.
Mingo is going to be one of the most highly-coveted players in the entire class and already has offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida State, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, Virginia Tech, UConn, Ole Miss, and St. John's, among others. This is going to be a recruitment to watch going forward.
After reeling in an elite transfer class, Odom is hoping to landing young prospects that will get Virginia back to the level they were under Tony Bennett. He is after some of the best players in the 2026 class and that is the way that it should be.