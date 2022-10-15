Highlights: Virginia Men's Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
Watch the complete highlights from the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena in the video below:
Full box score for the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage:
Kihei Clark: 4 points
Jayden Gardner: 13 points
Reece Beekman: 4 points
Armaan Franklin: 14 points (4 threes)
Ben Vander Plas: 13 points (3 threes)
Taine Murray: 12 points (1 three)
Isaac McKneely: 9 points (3 threes)
Chase Coleman: 2 points
Ryan Dunn: 10 points
Kadin Shedrick: 15 points
Isaac Traudt: 12 points (4 threes)
Leon Bond III: 10 points
