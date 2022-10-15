Highlights: Virginia Men's Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage

Watch the complete highlights from the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena in the video below:

Full box score for the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage:

Kihei Clark: 4 points

Jayden Gardner: 13 points

Reece Beekman: 4 points

Armaan Franklin: 14 points (4 threes)

Ben Vander Plas: 13 points (3 threes)

Taine Murray: 12 points (1 three)

Isaac McKneely: 9 points (3 threes)

Chase Coleman: 2 points

Ryan Dunn: 10 points

Kadin Shedrick: 15 points

Isaac Traudt: 12 points (4 threes)

Leon Bond III: 10 points

