How Good Has Malik Thomas Been For Virginia Basketball This Season?

Virginia is one of the best teams in the country and is 16-2 this season, with a major rival coming in town in the North Carolina Tar Heels on a big day for the Hoos at home. The Cavaliers are having a stellar season under head coach Ryan Odom and have gotten it done with freshman, veteran players, key rotations, and unselfishness from his team. One of the key veteran players has been San Francisco transfer Malik Thomas. Thomas has been stellar this season for the Cavaliers and is the second-leading scorer on the team, averaging 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Thomas has hit double figures in the past seven games and in three of them eclipsed 20 points. The last two outings have been elite for Thomas, who is shooting the basketball at a high level. He had nailed six three pointers in each of the last two games and has provided a spark for the Cavaliers when he has been in the game. You add his shooting prowess to what he is doing on both ends of the floor, which has made it hard for him to come off the floor. Thomas has been a constant fixture in our stock report after each game, given how well he has been playing.

An area where he is separating himself is on the defensive end of the floor. He is staying in front of opponents, causing turnovers, and rebounding at a high level. Coach Odom has taken notice and talked about the effect he has been having defensively.

“I always go back to the defense with Malik. I think that's one of his biggest areas of improvement. He's shooting the ball much better. His catching shots are on the uptick right now. When he has some room and rhythm there, he's confident in his shot. He's also shooting the turn a little bit better, which is good for us and for him. But, again, it goes back to our defense has taken a jump because his individual defense has taken a jump.”

In the close win over SMU, Thomas had 23 points and 11 rebounds and recorded his first double-double of the season. It was much needed for the Cavaliers as he kept plays alive on the offensive end with his four offensive rebounds.

Virginia has hit on a lot of guys from the transfer portal and also the incoming freshmen. Thomas has made himself a starter and a guy that Coach Odom can lean on when the going gets tough. That is critical, especially when you are in ACC play and you are trying to pull out Quad 1 wins. You can see the growth and development of his game under Coach Odom’s tutelage, and he has become one of the more well-rounded players in the ACC. He deserves a ton of credit for his play this season for the Cavaliers.

