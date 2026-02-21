How to Watch No. 14 Virginia vs Miami: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After blowing out Georgia Tech on the road earlier this week, No. 14 Virginia looks to extend its winning streak to eight today when they host Miami. The Hurricanes come in at 21-5 and are in third place in the ACC Standings.

UVA will dedicate the John Paul Jones Arena court to Tony Bennett in a pregame ceremony. The four-time ACC Coach of the Year guided the Cavaliers to the 2019 NCAA Championship, two ACC Tournament titles, six ACC regular-season championships and 10 NCAA tournament appearances in 15 seasons. The Cavaliers have won seven consecutive games and are 12-1 at JPJ this season. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 16 games (most since 21 in 2000-01). The Cavaliers are averaging 81.9 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA ranks 16th in the NET rankings and 19th in the kenpom. com rankings.

Virginia is 17-13 all-time vs. Miami in the series that dates to 1965-66. UVA has won eight of the last nine meetings, including a four-game win streak at John Paul Jones Arena. Fifteen of the last 18 meetings between the teams have been decided by 11 points or less. UVA has limited Miami to 58 or fewer points in seven of the last nine meetings.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 / 2 p.m. ET

Site: Charlottesville, Va./John Paul Jones Arena (14,630)

TV: ESPN2; Online: ESPN.com/watch

Wes Durham & Randolph Childress

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (145),

SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM145)

Big Matchup

Feb 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) reacts after a play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

No. 14 Virginia raced to a 94-68 win at Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 18. UVA (23-3, 11-2 ACC) drilled 10 of its 14 3-pointers to hold a 59-27 halftime advantage over the Yellow Jackets (11-16, 2-12 ACC). Thijs De Ridder led four Cavaliers in double figures with 22 points, while Malik Thomas scored 17. Dallin Hall recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 assists. Ugonna Onyenso and Johann Grünloh (11 points) each added four blocked shots for the Cavaliers. Jaeden Mustaf led Georgia Tech with 18 points.

Virginia ranks first in the ACC in rebounding (42.0), offensive rebounding (14.4) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.295), second in field goal percentage defense (.394), rebounding margin (+9.5) and blocks (5.9 bpg), third in scoring defense (67.4 ppg), defensive rebounds (27.7 rpg) and scoring

margin (+14.3), fourth in 3-pointers (10.1) and assists (16.9 apg) and fifth in assist/turnover ratio (1.55).

Thijs De Ridder ranks 14th in scoring (15.9 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (52.3%) and 18th in rebounds (6.5 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.3) and 12th in assists (4.3 apg). Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.7 bpg, while Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks at 2.1 bpg. Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0), fifth in steals (1.8 spg), 14th in assists (3.6 apg), and 20th in free throw percentage (75.8%). Jacari White ranks 16th in 3-pointers made per game (2.1)

