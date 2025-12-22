How to Watch No. 23 Virginia vs American: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

The Virginia Cavaliers' men's basketball program is approaching its final non-conference matchup against American before entering ACC play. Over the weekend, the Cavaliers took home an 80-72 victory over Maryland, and now they're looking to extend their overall record to 11-1. So far this season, their only loss has been to Butler (80-73).

With the Virginia-American matchup just a few hours away, here's everything you need to know in order to follow along with the game.

How to Watch, TV Channel

Nov 28, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom holds the ball on the sidelines against the Queens University of Charlotte Royals during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Date/Time: Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 at 6 p.m. EST

Location: Charlottesville, Va., John Paul Jones Arena

TV Channel: ACC Network and ESPN.com/watch

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app

Live Statistics: VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app

Will Dallin Hall Have Another Breakout Performance?

Nov 28, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) controls the ball as Queens University of Charlotte Royals forward Carson Schwieger (22) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Hall is coming off a remarkable breakout performance against Maryland. By the end of the game, he led both programs in points, 20, a season-high for the senior guard. So far this year, he is averaging 7.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 44.4%. As Odom noted during his recent postgame press conference:

"Yeah, Dallin’s huge. Our guys call him Cap, and he's just, he's steady, you know, for us. He's been in some big moments over the course of his career. He's determined, you know, to be a leader for this team. You know, I texted him last night. You know, his voice; I'm hearing it more and more and more with the guys in a more assertive way, which is not necessarily natural, you know, for him, and that's why we really need that, and I think, you know, our guys respond to him. They respect him so much, and it's great to see him, you know, play that way, the way that he needed him to play that way tonight."

If Hall can return to the court with the same level of momentum he had over the weekend, UVA will be in good hands. At the time of this writing, FanDuel Sportsbook lists Virginia as a 28.5-point favorite to win the matchup over American, with the over/under set at 157.5. Time will tell if the Cavaliers will be able to rally for another victory, but Hall's performance could largely determine the outcome of the game.

Once the Virginia-American matchup concludes, UVA will begin preparing for ACC play to open. For their first ACC meeting, they will face Virginia Tech (11-2) on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. EST.

