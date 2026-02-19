Three Biggest Takeaways From Virginia's 94-68 Win Over Georgia Tech

There was no doubt about who was the better team in Atlanta tonight.

The Cavaliers jumped on Georgia Tech early, led by 32 points at halftime, and then cruised to victory, It was the seventh straight win for UVA and improved their overall record to 23-3 ahead of their big home matchup against Miami on Saturday.

Here are the biggest takeaways from tonight's game.

1. UVA was dominant from the start

Virginia led this game in the first half by scores of 24-5 and 36-7. They were the best team from the moment the game started and they left nothing to chance.

Georgia Tech is the worst team in the ACC, but even in this seven game winning streak, Virginia has let some teams hang around longer than they should. They had to go to double overtime to beat Notre Dame, they struggled at different points in their win over Syraucse, and even their win against Boston College was not easy.

With games against Miami, Duke, and Virginia Tech left, Virginia needs to continue playing well and hope that they are peaking at the right time. A performance like this, no matter how terrible the opponent, are what you need. Let's see if any of this carries over into Saturday.

2. UVA started hot from three

They trailed off in the second half, but UVA came out firing in the first half and this was a good shooting performance from deep for the Cavaliers.

UVA (14 3-pointers) extended its school record of making 10 or more 3-pointers to 16 games and UVA drilled 10 3-pointers in the first half and led 59-27 at the break. Thijs De Ridder (22), Malik Thomas (17), Dallin Hall (12), Johann Grünloh (11) all finished with double figures tonight.

Virginia has become a really good defensive team, but their ability to hit threes could be the difference in them winning the ACC or not.

3. Defense continued to be high level

Virginia has one of the best defenses in the ACC and while Georgia Tech is no offensive juggernaut, the Cavaliers put the clamps on them from the beginning. They held the Yellow Jackets to 1-10 shooting from three in the first half and 29 points.

After the game, Odom was pleased with how his team played on that end of the floor:

"Yeah, I our defense is where our identity sits and where we want it to sit. It's really important to us. I think the guys understand they have to play with a sense of urgency on that side of the ball. We have two shot blockers back there, so it allows our guards to be able to get out. I think where we've improved is our gap protection is much better, and we've got to stay with that. We missed some blockouts in that second half. Where we've been pretty good with that in the last seven games. And we've got to make sure we stick with that."

Virginia has a much bigger test in front of them on Saturday at home. They host Miami, who has had a resurgent season under first year head coach Jai Lucas.

