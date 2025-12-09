How To Watch Virginia Basketball vs MD Eastern: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Virginia is back in action on Tuesday night against Maryland Eastern Shore and is looking to advance to 9-1 on the season. The Hoos are 3-0 all-time vs Maryland Eastern Shore and have won by an average margin of victory of 32 points in the series. In their last matchup, the Cavaliers won 72-45 at John Paul Jones Arena in 2022.

Virginia is in the AP Top 25 for the first time since February 17th 2024, and is finally getting national recognition. The Cavaliers picked up notable wins last week against Texas on the road and Dayton in Charlotte. The Hoos offense was dynamite once again and was averaging 87 points during that stretch. The Hoos offense is averaging a school record 27.1 three-point attempts per game. They rank 16th nationally in three-point shooting percentage, making 39.8% of their threes. To put it simply, they have an elite offense and a special group of players that make them a formidable team. To see the electric offense in action, let’s take a look at some ways to watch and listen to your Hoos on Tuesday night.

Here is how you can watch and listen

Date / Time: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025 / 7:00 PM

Site: John Paul Jones Arena

TV: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Jacari White Is On Fire From Three Point Range

Virginia guard Jacari White (6) shoots over Vanderbilt forward Tyler Harris (8) during the second half of their exhibition game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last time out, Jacari White set a new school record with 12 consecutive three-pointers over the last three games. He finished with 25 points and was 9-9 from the field, including an impressive 7-7 from three-point range in a win over Dayton. White was the first player to go 9-9 from the field since Mike Scott in 2012. He leads the team in field goal percentage, shooting 54.2% from the field through nine games this season. White also leads the team with 26 made three-pointers. His head coach, Ryan Odom, chimed in on his performance in the last game.

“Yeah. I mean, it was just one of those performances where every time he was open and he had it, you could hear the crowd going, "Yes, it wasn't that he hadn't made the shot yet. It was just you knew that he was going to probably knock it in."He's in amazing company right now with Kyle Guy and uh you know it's a pleasure to coach Jacari. You know when he gets in a zone like that, you know as his coach, it's like okay, stay out there. How long can I leave him out there before he gets tired?”

With how well White has been playing from the perimeter, it makes defenses have to account for him. That opens up opportunities for Dallin Hall, Malik Thomas, and Chance Mallory on the outside with White’s floor spacing. As a whole, the offense has been one of the best this season and has an elite shooter who makes them potent. Tuesday will be another opportunity for the Hoos to showcase their offense.

