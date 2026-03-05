Live Score Updates for Virginia vs. Clemson- ACC Tournament Round Two

2nd Quarter

Halftime- Clemson leads Virginia 28-26

5:35- UVA leads Clemson 22-21. Neither offense has been able to get going up to this point

1st Quarter

End of the first quarter: Clemson leads Virginia 15-14

4:48- Clemson leads Virginia 10-8. Virginia 2-7 from the field to start

Here are the starters for UVA today:

G- Paris Clark

G- Kymora Johnson

G- Romi Levy

F- Sa'Myah Smith

F- Tabitha Amanze

Pregame

Today is the day that Virginia begins play in the ACC Tournament.

The Hoos earned a first round bye and now they are matched up with 9th seeded Clemson in the second round of the tournament. The winner of this game will face No. 1 Duke in the quarterfinals.

Virginia looks to record 20 wins in a season for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Virginia is averaging 76.1 points per game and limiting opposition to 64.3 ppg. The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 6.8 blocks per game. UVA ranks No. 18 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 17.5 assists per game. UVA recorded 11 ACC wins in a season for the first time since 1999-00. Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball, sporting a 1,012-574 (.638) record.

The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Clemson 46-35. The teams have met nine times in the ACC Tournament, with Clemson holding a 5-4 advantage in those meetings. The Cavaliers have won three consecutive meetings with the Tigers. Virginia won the regular season meeting with Clemson by a score of 73-63 at JPJ, led by a pair of double-doubles from Tabitha Amanze (18 pts, 11 reb) and Sa’Myah Smith (14 pts, 10 reb).