How to Watch Virginia vs. Iowa: Tipoff Time and TV Channel For Today's Second Round Game

After upsetting Georgia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Virginia is back on the court today to take on No. 2 seed Iowa and they are searching for another upset win to advance them to the Sweet 16.

Virginia has recorded multiple wins in an NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2000 season.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

In her NCAA Tournament debut, Kymora Johnson became the only UVA player this century to record 10+ pts, 10 reb, 5 ast in an NCAA Tournament game.

She joins Dawn Staley (1989, 1991), and DeMya Walker (1997) as the only players to accomplish the feat. Johnson ranks ninth all-time at UVA with 1,679 points trailing Cathy Grimes (1,745) for eighth

Virginia has recorded 21 wins in a season for the first time since the 2011-12 season

Tipoff: Monday, March 23, 2026 • 2:00 p.m. ET

Site: Iowa City, Iowa /Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Watch: ESPN

Can they win?

Virginia is 0-3 in the all-time series with Iowa . The teams have matched up once in the NCAA Tournament when ninth-seeded Iowa recorded a 69-62 win over eighth-seeded Virginia in 2002.

The last meeting between the teams came in 2015, an 85-73 Iowa victory at John Paul Jones Arena in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

Virginia leads NCAA Division I with 6.6 blocks per game and is on track to be the second highest of any ACC team in the last 20 seasons, behind only the 2020-21 Syracuse squad (7.04). The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.) Nine different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season, the most of any team in NCAA Division I Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 44 blocks on the season.

The Cavaliers are 12th in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 9.3

The highest average rebound differential by any Virginia team this century was +6.5 in 2008-09. Virginia ranks second in the ACC with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game Amanze leads the team with 83 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 78.

Virginia ranks No. 25 in NCAA Division I and No. 2 in the ACC with 17.03 assists per game as a team.

The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on nine occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 15 times as a team. Kymora Johnson ranks No. 15 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 5.9 assists per game. With 546 career assists, Johnson ranks fourth in program history. She trails Donna Holt (561) for third on the list She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.