Virginia Center Ugonna Onyenso Receives Invite to 2026 NBA Combine

Ugonna Onyenso was a revelation last season for Virginia, becoming one of the best shot blockers in the country and anchoring one of the ACC's best defenses. He formed a great 1-2 punch with Johann Grunloh and he is someone that UVA is going to have a hard time replacing in Ryan Odom's second season.

For the season that he had with the Cavaliers, Onyenso s receiving an invite to the 2026 NBA Draft Combine. He is one of 73 players that received an invite.

Virginia center Ugonna Onyenso invited to the NBA combine https://t.co/AToRqRIjQL — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) May 1, 2026

Onyenso spearheaded UVA’s stingy defense to a nation-leading 6.2 blocks per game. Onyenso led the ACC and ranked second nationally with 2.9 blocks per game. He blocked eight shots in the game against Butler and has four or more blocks in nine contests. Onyenso had multiple blocks in 20 games.

Onyenso shot 56.8% from the field, 27.8% from 3-point range and 72.7% from the free throw line and reached double figures in six games . He blocked multiple shots in 25 games and four or more in 12 contests and posted a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds in his second career double-double vs. Hampton (11/11/25) and tallied nine blocks to set the ACC Tournament record at 21 and added eight rebounds and six points vs. Duke (3/14/26)

Onyenso tied for the third most blocks in ACC Tournament history with eight, along with eight points and six rebounds vs. NC State (3/12/26) and totaled 17 points, five rebounds, four blocks, and a steal vs. Miami (3/13/26) . He scored 16 points along with five rebounds and three blocks vs. Virginia Tech (3/7/26)

With his size and shot blockng ability, I think that Onyenso is gong to have a chance to be a second round pick in the draft in June. One thing that ths draft is light on it is centers. With Duke's Patrick Ngongba going back along with some other projected first round picks, the door is open for some other guys to rise up in the pre-draft process.

The top projected centers in this draft are Michigan's Aday Mara, Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance, North Carolina's Henri Veesaar, and Washington's Hannes Steinbach. I think that it is unlikely that Oneynso is able to get in the first round discussion, but rim protection and the ability to block shots is valued highly in the NBA, and there is a lot for a team to work with if they draft Onyenso.

Virginia got big news earlier in the offseason when starting center Johann Grunloh announced his return to the program, but UVA is still looking to find a replacement for Onyenso.